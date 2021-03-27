5 Spring 2021 Trends You Should NOT Invest In

Every season we make sure to be one of the first to update you on all the new trends so you can pick out the ones that fit you best. A while ago, we posted our list of Spring/Summer 2021 trends, but then decided to also give you a smaller list of the 2021 summer trends that would not be very practical to invest in.

Spring/Summer 2021 Trends You Should NOT Invest In

Note: Always remember that these are not things you must do, or a 100% guarantee unwanted trends. They're just our personal opinion and surely change from one person to another. So, if you find any of the following trends fitting your style then no need to hesitate in buying it.

1. Bra Tops

Throughout most of the spring/summer 2021 fashion shows we saw so many designers showing their take on the bra top which can be worn alone or under blazers. Even though I'm a big fan of this look, it might not be very practical at all. So, investing in it wouldn't be the best idea if you won't be able to wear it as much as you want.

2. Cutout Craze

The cutout trend has been a huge hit with fashion lovers over the past few years, but this year it turned into a cutout craze. It turned from cute or sexy openings on the side of a dress or blouse into over-exaggeration of cuts as many as 5 in one piece. These cutouts now aren't just on the side, but are now at the underarms, the chest, the sleeves and any other random placement that could make the look pretty uneven.

3. Sheer Skirts or Pants

You can easily wear a sheer top or blouse in your daily life, and decide on something suitable to wear underneath according to the place you are going to to make it flattering. But what about sheer skirts and pants? It might be a nice look on the beach or for a special occasion in the evening, but not so much a daily life piece of clothing. If you are tempted to buy a sheer skirt or pants just because they're on trend, then you might want to reconsider.

4. Second Skin Top

This is a trend that gained a lot of attention after Beyonce and Adele were seen wearing it. It was then widely spread on the runway for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion shows. Even though many have been rocking this trend, I however, am not a fan. It's way too tight for comfort, especially in the hot weather where we look for flowy and soft fabrics. Not to mention that for women with big busts, it'll make it look even bigger, which might not be something they're looking for. Same goes with the stomach and abs area.

5. Fringed Handbags

My first reaction to this trend was that it was unique and interesting and I wanted to buy one. However, after thinking about it for a while I found it to be impractical. The fringes are way too long which makes moving around with it very distracting and might even be annoying, which is quite the opposite of what a handbag should be. It's supposed to add style to your look and help you carry around your belongings, not confuse you.

Main Image Credits: CHRISTIAN SIRIANO