Elie Saab's Son Got Married and You Should See What the Bride and Attendees Wore

’s son, Elie Saab Jr., got married during the weekend to Christina Mourad and the wedding had over 1000 guests and it was a 3 days celebration. You can probably imagine how many glammed up attendees were at such an event. And we’re here to show you some of the really amazing dresses and gowns spotted at the wedding; from Elissa, Karen Wazen, Lana El Sahely, Soraya Bakhtiar, Haifa Wehbe, Toni Garrn, Salma Abu Deif to mention a few. Check out the most glamorous looks at Elie Saab Jr.’s and Christina Mourad’s wedding and their after party. Come see...









As for the second gown Christine Mourad wore (also by Elie Saab):





Now let's look at her Arabian pre-wedding celebration outfit:









And here's the gown she wore for her wedding party (we're in love with the style and color):





The groom's mother and brother:





Father of the Groom, aka Elie Saab:





Elissa at the reception and wedding celebrations:

Haifa Wehbe:

Karen Wazen:





Lana El Sahely:





Soraya Bakhtiar:







Lara Scandar:





Toni Garrn:







Salma Abu Deif:





Hala Reda:



