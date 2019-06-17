10 Effective Tips To Help Your Teenage Daughter With Her Body Image

Teenage years could be described as one of the hardest phases in our lives. It’s the phase where the pressure comes from both sides, internally and externally. Internally, as you are still in the self-discovery phase and there are so many questions and struggles inside as you are physically changing. And outside there is the society, peer and parental pressure. Among all this, your child’s image about themselves is one of the crucial things that might help them get through this phase safely and this includes body image.

For us women this image formulates starting a much younger age, it’s affected by the standards that exist in our society. In the media mainly, or what our parents tell us about our bodies or our peers. We grow up thinking either we have a good body that we are satisfied with or a bad one that we are ashamed of. The first is called a positive body image while the last is a negative body Image.

Having a negative body image is a very bad thing to grow up with, it lowers self-confidence and self-esteem leading to so many problems in all life aspects including career, relationship, and mental and physical health. So our duty towards young girls is to guide them and help them develop a positive body image. For your teenage daughter, here are tips to help boost her body image.

1. Always tell her how good her body is

Point out the best things about her body and how to love it and embrace it and keep it healthy by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

2. Eliminate the idea of perfection

Emphasize the idea that a perfect body doesn’t exist. Beauty comes in all sizes and shapes and we should all embrace and love our unique bodies.

3. Show her good examples

Let her know about bloggers, models and public figures who support positive body image. Plus size, underweight, or even with vitiligo. Show her how those successful people embraced their bodies and looks and it didn’t stop them from achieving or being who they want to be.

4. Help her look her best

Help understand her body type and teach her to read more about what to dress and how to use fashion hacks and tips to look and feel her best.

5. Don’t let her fall back

Just because she might not look the part, doesn’t mean she can’t still do the same things. Let her participate in many activities like any sport she likes, social activity, music class. Teach her to never give up on having fun just because she is a bit different.

6. Tell her about eating disorders

Talk to your daughter about eating disorders and discuss if she might have one. If she experiences such symptoms, taking her to a professional doctor is the right thing to do then.

7. Cut back on her social media hours

Don’t let her spend too much time on social media especially Instagram. Instead, let her engage in real-life activities and experiences.

8. Talk to her about peer pressure

Tell her about how her friends' opinions should not dictate how she thinks about her body or live her life and teach her to stand up for herself and others when they’re being bullied.

9. Teach her about self-expression

Whether teaching her how to start her own journal or blog, or maybe write poetry or draw or dance. She has to have a way to express herself and her thoughts which can make a huge difference in her life.

10. Help her Find her inner beauty

Beauty is not what lies on the outside. Your daughter has so many good qualities in her personality that she might not be paying attention to. Help her see that and hold on to it because it will give so much inner strength and self-love.

