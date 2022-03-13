Can you count how many life lessons you learned from your mother? Well, I tried, and after reaching life lesson number 50, I realized that there was so much more I could say. The truth is that all of these life lessons are a combination of what your parents taught you while raising you. So, take a moment to reflect on life and read these life lessons you learned from your mothers and fathers (just because it's Mother's Day doesn't mean they don't get credit). Start by thanking your mothers and fathers for everything. Here are 74 life lessons we learned from our mothers.

30 Really Special Ways to Show Your Mom You Love Her

1. Always trust your instincts and pay attention to that inner voice.

2. Always show respect to those who are older than you.

3. Never be mean.

4. Stand up for yourself; don’t wait for someone to defend you.

5. No matter what life throws at you, stand up and fight back.

6. Allow yourself to accept constructive criticism.

7. When baking, always add extra vanilla.

8. Some things you will understand later on in life.

9. Never do things halfway; complete your tasks in the best way possible.

10. Dress in whatever way you want, but always look appropriate.

Making Amends with Your Mom… It’s About Time!

11. Apply mascara to your eyes before leaving the house.

12. Take care of your hair. Make sure to do hair masks as much as you can.

13. Do not neglect your skin at an early age, as it will show when you grow old.

14. Don’t forget to moisturize your neck.

15. Your siblings will be your best friends.

16. Be grateful for what you have at all times.

17. Don’t compare yourself to others.

18. Money isn’t everything. There is so much more to life.

19. Push yourself and get out of your comfort zone.

20. Always always always have breakfast.

How to Avoid Fighting With Your Parents If You're Stuck at Home

21. "Please" and "Thank you" are the magic words.

22. Believe in second chances. Learn to forgive and forget.

23. Stay as active as possible.

24. Read books; they are the fruits of life.

25. Be the best version of yourself at all times.

26. Take the initiative and always come up with new and interesting things to do in life.

27. Your family is your support system; never neglect them.

28. Always save, because you never know what will happen tomorrow.

29. Never go a day without speaking to your parents.

30. Apologize. It is a respectful and admirable thing to do.

What Type of Mother Will You Be?

31. Always be kind.

32. Honesty is really the best policy. Lying will get you nowhere in life.

33. Mothers will always know when you are lying, so don’t even try.

34. Doing the right thing is hard but fulfilling.

35. Work hard and do your job 100 % efficiently.

36. Mothers have been teaching their kids how to be the best parents their entire lives.

37. Always be patient, what is meant to be will happen.

38. Being different is special.

39. Being a mum is the hardest job on the planet, but the most rewarding.

40. Motherhood is a full-time job that never ends.

20 Movies About Motherhood From the Emotional to the Hilarious

41. Dress and act like a lady at all times.

42. No matter what happens, a mother’s hug is the answer.

43. Always smell good.

44. If your deodorant makes you itch, change it.

45. Don't wear too much eyeliner.

46. A spoonful of honey every day is really important.

47. Always try to find a good balance in life.

48. Relax, and just try to let life lead you.

49. Sometimes life is not fair and that is the way it is going to be.

50. Eat your vegetables and finish your plate of food.

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift According to Your Mum's Personality

51. You are capable of accomplishing anything you set your mind to.

52. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

53. Never allow yourself to be a victim.

54. Look both ways before you cross the street.

55. Never break promises.

56. Payback is a waste of time.

57. Always try to see the cup half full. There is always a brighter side.

58. Admit when you are at fault or mistaken. People will respect you more.

59. Know the difference between real and fake friends.

60. Don’t mock something before you try it.

A Child Specialist, Hanan Ezz El-Din, Discusses the Psychological Challenges That Mothers Face

61. You are a lot smarter than you think.

62. A parent’s advice is the best advice out there.

63. Listen and look up at your father, because he is the man you fell in love with.

64. They ALWAYS have your best interests at heart, even when you don’t agree with them.

65. What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.

66. Always wear a clean and ironed shirt.

67. See the good in people.

68. Don’t overreact. Take a deep breath and handle it with grace.

69. Appreciate the simple things in life.

70. Learn how to adapt when things change.

Here’s What Lenah Hassaballah Had to Say About Adopting Her Son

71. Listen and count to 10 before you react.

72. Be adventurous.

73. Go the extra mile when you can. You will only gain and never lose.

74. Think highly of yourself; never think of yourself in a negative way.

This list, believe it or not, is far from complete. However, to cut a long story short, your mother, or rather, your parents, have taught you everything you need to know about life. So, trust me on this: they are right about a lot of things, so listen to their thoughts.

Main Image Credits: Mother Mag