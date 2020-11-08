unique Page navigation
Lifestyle

| by Farida Abdel Malek

30 Best Gift Ideas for a 1 Year Old Baby Girl and Boy

A baby's first birthday is a big deal for the parents, family, friends and even the baby. Besides the birthday party to celebrate their first year in this world, gifts, toys and playtime are also a big part of it. But, a lot of people often do get overwhelmed and confused as to what are the best gifts for a 1 year old. Their commencement into being toddlers transitions them into a more interactive and curious phase. So here are some gift ideas for a 1 year old baby to help you out...

Best gifts for a 1 year old:

1. A puppy toy.

2. A fun backyard bounce house.

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @_ashley_noel_

3. Playful and interactive bedtime story books.

4. A big cuddly teddy bear.

5. A subscription to Disneyplus.

6. A baby wooden piano.

7. Knee pads for crawling.

8. A set of coloring books.

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @paperandstitch 

9. Xylophone.

10. Colorful building blocks.

11. A baby balance bike.

12. Non-toxic palm-grip crayons.

undefined

Image Credits: Mum Checked 

13. A kitchen toy.

14. A phone toy.

15. A sorting cube.

16. Educational toy with sounds and colors.

undefined

Image Credits: Toy Ventive

17. A cute baby doll.

18. A train toy.

19. A singing doll or teddy bear. 

20. A crawling tunnel.

undefined

Image Credits: Melissa & Doug

21. Bathtime toys.

22. Wooden shape puzzles.

23. Safe Lego (without any small pieces).

24. Car chair.

25. Eating table.

26. Potty training tool.

27. Plush rocking animal ride.

undefined

Image Credits: Happy Trails

28. Interactive learning table.

29. A baby push walker.

30. Safe outdoor playhouse.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @chloedumont


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!




