7 Ways to Have a More Sustainable/Environmentally Friendly Lifestyle

Being environmentally conscious means living in a way that does not harm the environment. People are becoming more aware that we must protect our planet from man-made disasters, and there are numerous ways that an individual can make long-term changes to lessen the negative impact that our daily lives typically have. After all, it's the small changes make a big difference.

You can start small, such as using paper straws instead of plastic straws, and every time you use plastic, remember all the cute sea creatures that become entangled in the waste we throw into the sea. Install solar panels to transition your home to renewable energy if you want to make a big change.

If you truly care about the planet and all the animals in danger, here are a few simple changes to have a more sustainable/ environmentally friendly lifestyle.

1. Cut plastic

Plastic seems to have found its way into every single aspect of our lives. However, giving it up isn’t as difficult as you might think. A simple way that will make a huge difference, if you're going grocery shopping bring a canvas bag instead of using the supermarket’s plastic bags.

Another small change is to choose anything in a glass container over plastic; glass containers are easy to reuse. If you're looking for creative ways to use a glass jar, Pinterest has some great ideas. I keep all the coins I find around the house in a glass jar, similar to a piggy bank.

2. Recycle

Almost anything, from batteries to paper, can be recycled. Before you throw it away, take a moment to see if you can recycle it instead. If you're not sure where to begin there's a recycling, company called "Go Clean" that can help. It basically comes and collects all of the items you recycled before sorting them. It weighs the items you recycle and then gives you cash or household products in exchange.

3. Eco-friendly products

Use eco-friendly products, such as shampoo and conditioner bars rather than those in plastic bottles. Cleaning products contain toxic substances that are harmful to the environment. That is why it is preferable to use green cleaning products; there are more natural and organic cleaning methods that are far less harmful.

4. Sustainable fashion

Start shopping for sustainable fashion brands; most of them are based on recycled materials and slow fashion, which means they use less electricity and provide a healthy work environment for employees. And, I'm sure the majority of their fashion pieces are handmade with love, so you're getting something truly one-of-a-kind.

5. Switch to Menstrual Cups

Tampons and pads are single-use items that can cause skin irritation. Tampons may contain artificial perfumes and fragrances that can cause skin allergies and irritation, and they are not always disposed of properly. Menstrual cups, on the other hand, have none of these drawbacks. Going for a menstrual cup, which is a silicone cup that catches all of the blood, can be reused each month, it's actually a big change you can make. They're not as scary as they sound. Menstrual underwear is also available these days, which is much more environmentally friendly

6. Switch to Bamboo-made products.





Every toothbrush in the world is made of plastic. Every year, we throw away plastic toothbrushes that are never recycled. These end up in landfills or the ocean, polluting the environment and endangering marine life. Bamboo toothbrushes are a more environmentally friendly option. This is the best option for our planet for the time being.

There is a local brand called "Urban Earthlings'' that sells many eco-friendly products, such as a bamboo toothbrushes. It is better to use bamboo toothbrushes, which are as effective as any manual toothbrush on the market without requiring you to put plastic in your mouth twice or three times per day.

7. Reusable beauty products





After a long day, we want to remove our make-up, and instead of using a cotton pad, you can use reusable soft cloth eraser pads. Apply your make-up remover product to it, and then begin removing your make-up. When you're done, wash it and hang it to dry so you can use it again the next day, and just like that you've reduced your waste.

It's available at "Sephora" or if you want to support a local brand, "Self the brand."



Another environmentally friendly way to reduce waste is to use reusable makeup Q-tips, which are a more sustainable and sanitary alternative to cotton Q-tips. It is used for makeup touch-ups and cleaning in small spaces.

There is a local brand called "Last Object," and they created reusable Q-tips as well as other eco-friendly products.

Main Images Credits: The Organised House Wife