7 Ethical Fashion Brands We Felt the Need to Spotlight

We've been hearing the term "ethical fashion" a lot lately, but what exactly does it mean? Well, I'll tell you and tell you which brands you can support by purchasing to help support this new fashion vision.

Ethical fashion is clothing that is designed to have a minimal negative impact on people, animals, and the environment. Design, labor, and materials all go into making a piece of clothing. Every step of the way, from seed to garment, ethical fashion is kind to the planet and people. In this article, I'll show you 7 ethical fashion brands that have treated our planet with respect.

1. MYNE









Image credit: MYNE

Myne is a fashion brand founded by Yasmine Tawfik in 2019. The brand's entire concept is to create timeless pieces that can be worn in both morning and evening looks. Their entire collection is made of linen fabric, which is a biodegradable material.

A biodegradable material is one that can be decomposed by bacteria or other living organisms without polluting the environment. This contributes to the zero-waste goal.

2. Levi's









Image credits: Levi's

Levi's was the first company to create blue jeans specifically for women. For decades, Levi's has been quietly working as a sustainable brand. From how their clothing is made, to the work they do to help protect our planet, "sustainability" is sewed into the fabric of everything they do.

They are committed to producing products that last a lifetime, and we all know that they do. Levi's is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, and their Water campaign focuses on reducing water consumption in order to advocate for change and reduce their climate impact.

3. Marisoul









Image credits: Marisol

Marisol is an Egyptian brand founded in 2019 by Hana Shamsi. The entire concept of this brand is zero waste, with fashionable pieces that are also environmentally friendly. Marisol is a supporter of the Slow Fashion movement, which aims for long-term sustainability.

" is an approach to clothing production that takes into account the processes and resources required. It promotes the purchase of higher-quality garments that will last longer, as well as fair treatment of people, animals, and the environment.

4. H&M









Image credits: H&M

In 2009, H&M announced that it would become more environmentally friendly by offering a "Conscious Collection" made from sustainably sourced materials. Organic cotton and recycled polyester are among the eco-friendly materials used by H&M in some of their products. H&M has a smart program "Garment Collecting" that allows customers to donate any unwanted clothing in exchange for vouchers.

5. Minimal









Image credits: Minimal

Minimal is an Egyptian fashion brand founded by two mothers who wanted to create timeless pieces that could be worn for any occasion. They are a “slow fashion” brand that handcrafts each piece with love and a story behind it. They have a "zero waste" approach, which is reflected in their packaging; instead of using plastic or paper, they use cotton pillowcases to reduce waste.

6. Adidas









Image credits: Adidas

Adidas is the world's second-largest activewear brand. Adidas uses a moderate amount of environmentally friendly materials, including recycled materials. It began collaborating with wildlife rescue organization “Parley for the Oceans” to develop a line of products made from recycled sea waste. These Ultra Boost trainers are made entirely of recycled materials, including 11 plastic bottles! You can work out with a clear conscience, knowing that you are not endangering marine life.



7. Almah









Image credits: Instagram @almah.official

Farah Lokma founded the Egyptian brand Almah. This brand's concept is to use recycled materials. The majority of the profits go to "the Egyptian clothing bank", which produces clothes for the underprivileged. This brand's pieces are unquestionably one of a kind.

