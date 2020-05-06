How to Order Food Safely and 10 Online Places to Get Ready Meals

Most of us get bored of eating the same thing everyday, especially in Ramadan. Which can be very difficult, stressful and exhausting to have to cook everyday. There are places to buy online ready meals in Egypt, but is it safe? Since the pandemic, people have been questioning the safety of ordering and getting food delivered. Of course everyone knows it is always safest to make your own food at home, but if you need to get a meal delivered, here's how to safely order food online...

1. Wear gloves

Make sure you wear gloves when you're taking the order from the delivery guy and immediately take them off after you're done, before you touch your face of any surfaces.

2. Keep a distance

For his safety and yours, keep a good distance between you and the delivery guy so that there wouldn't be any risk of infection from both ends.

3. Money

Prepare the money beforehand and try to have it be the exact amount so you can avoid any exchanges in cash. You could also pay online using credit card.

4. Delivery bag/box

Get rid of the delivery bags immediately. Take the food out of the packaging and throw out the boxes or bags right away.

5. Wash your hands

Make sure you wash your hands really well afterwards and it is best to sanitize as well!

6. Heating up the food

Most of us are always afraid of the idea of ​​ordering some foods online to ensure no viruses are transmitted. Therefore, care must be taken to warm the food and get rid of any bags or carton boxes on which viruses can reside, then put the food in the oven or microwave until it becomes hot to ensure that any viruses or bacteria that can be present on it are killed.

Here are 10 places to buy online ready made meals in Egypt:

Mumm offers a lot of different types of ready-made meals. You can buy their frozen meals and have them ready anytime you want, whether it's a main dish, appetizer or dessert.

Fasahet Somaya is one the really popular restaurants for their home food menu. If you're feeling overwhelmed but you still want cosy home food meals that are delicious, you can visit their Facebook page.

Gourmet have a wide variety of ready-to-eat frozen food, that only needs to be cooked for a few minutes. There are main and side dishes that you can order online without having to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

Spending all of Ramadan at home can be difficult, so you can order food online, depending on your taste. Yumamia have a good variety with different cuisines for everyone's taste. It comes fully cooked and ready to be eaten.

If you're being careful with your diet and you want to get healthy meals that fit your diet or meal plan, you can find what you're looking for on Diet to door's website.

Everything you need regarding ready-made food is available on ElMazr3a. You can buy ready-made meals, including soups and desserts. They also offer a variety of vegetables and frozen food.

Eat all your favorite food while still staying healthy, this is what Body Blocks is all about. They have all the food, main dishes and side dishes, that are recommended for a healthy diet.

Akl Beety have everything that can come to your mind. The food is delivered to your home to ensure that you and your family are protected. The kitchen from which you'll get your meal will be determined by your location.

You will find all kinds of ready-made food on Apron. They have meals dedicated to Ramadan, along with frozen food that you can store in your freezer. Also, they have great options for kids.

If you're looking for quick delivery and a wide variety of options. Lou's have appetizers, main dishes, soups and desserts. You can find them on Facebook.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @gourmetegypt