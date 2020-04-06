How to Keep Your Home Virus Free and Clean: 13 Things You Must Do

We're all trying to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving the house for groceries or emergencies. If we have to leave the house, we need to make sure that before we step foot in it, we're stopping or lessening the possibility of the virus spreading in our home on any surface. Well, there's only so much we can do and even though it's hard, we can surely try as much as we can.

As you know the coronavirus can stay on some surfaces. Which is why we need to be careful when we come home, with where we step our shoes, place out grocery bags and even with the clothes we're wearing.

1. Stepping into your home

First of all, take your shoes off at the door and if possible before you step into your home. Place them in a spefic spot, which you will go to clean and disinfect later. If you forgot and walked around the house. Make sure you immediately clean your floors and use disinfectant and chlorine. Now clean your shoes really well and disinfect them. Do not walk on your carpets with your shoes because they can be difficult to sterilize.

Note: With chlorine, you need to be really careful. Don't over use it for it can be dangerous. Use the correct ratio with water so it's not harmful.

2. Clean your hands

After you've taken off your shoes, you need to wash your hands right away and disinfect anything that might not be clean, like the door handle, your keys and most importantly your phone!

3. Your clothes

Now take off all of your clothes, don't place them on the bed, and hang them in your balcony for around 24 hours, before you place them in the washing machine.

Note: Don't forget to keep cleaning your hands between these steps, until you've ensured that you've cleaned everything you've touched.

4. The groceries

If you brought any bags or groceries home, now it's time to start disinfecting them. Make sure you place them on the floor, not carpets or rugs, in a specific spot. Take your groceries out one by one and disinfect each of the items individually before placing them on any surface. When you're done, throw away the bags, or if you're using tote bags, which we should to stop single use plastic, hang them in the balcony and then wash them. Now clean and disinfect the spot you placed the bags on really well.

5. Shower

If you can, it is preferable to take a shower and cleanse your body and face really well.

6. Delivery

If you're getting something delivered to your home, make sure you repeat the same steps as #4 and be careful to wash your hands really well and instantly, especially if there's an exchange of money.

If your hands are getting tired from the constant washing and sanitizers, here's how you can keep them soft and hydrated.

Cleaning tips for protection from viruses:

We are frequently in contact with some surfaces in the house like the fridge, kitchen cabinets, taps and door handles. Electronic devices like phones and TV remote controls should also be cleaned.

1. Using hot water and detergents of all kinds, such as soaps and disinfectants that contain alcohol or chlorine, can help you get rid of germs that can be found on surfaces.

2. Make sure when cleaning to use tissue paper or clothes that can be sterilized immediately after using them.

3. Use an S-motion when cleaning your surfaces to ensure they don't get contaminated again when you're moving the cloth around.

4. Wear gloves and mask while cleaning to protect yourself.

5. Wash your hands thoroughly after cleaning the house.

Check out these different ways to help boost your immunity.

Image Credits: Instagram @flourishorganizingco

How to wash your clothes during coronavirus outbreak

A lot of women wash their clothes at a high temperature to make sure they're getting rid of any viruses, but this could eventually damage some clothes. Keep washing your clothes according to each item's instructions with your traditional detergent, it should kill any germs, but if you have someone at home who's sick or potentially infected, make sure you wash their clothes, sheets and towels on their own, isolating them from the rest.

Washing the dishes

Wash your dishes and any tableware with hot water, and to ensure their sterilization. A dishwasher is preferred because the temperature that can kill bacteria and viruses is hard for your hands to endure.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @thehappeninghousewife