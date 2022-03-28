This year's 2022 Oscars were full of "wow" and "OMG, did this really happen?" moments. The event was held at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Dolby Theater. There was a live audience this year, whereas there was none last year due to Corona! And the memorable moments didn't stop there! I'm going to share some of them with you! Memorable Oscars moments of 2022. because this year was unlike any other.

Three Hilarious Hosts Who Did Not Disappoint









Image Credits: Getty Images

The Oscars have not had a host for a long time, and this year's Oscars 2022 memorable moment was that they did not have one, but they did have three female hosts! (women's empowerment right here) and the three of them were Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes, and they did not disappoint, putting smiles on our faces and handling each and every situation extremely well (yes, I'm referring to the Will Smith fiasco).

Queen B!









Queen B opened the Oscars 2022 with "Be Alive," King Richard's Oscar-nominated song. Can we talk about how Beyonce has set such a high bar? Thanks to her attention to detail, the entire set, as well as the performers, were dressed in bright yellow, the signature color of tennis balls. We all noticed and appreciated how she honored the Williams family in her performance, including every singer and dancer wearing Venus' signature braids with white hair beads. It was flawless in every way!

Troy Kotsur Makes History by Becoming the First Deaf Person To Win an Oscar in 2022!









Image Credits: Getty Images

Okay, this has brought tears to my eyes! With his win for best supporting actor in Coda, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. When presenter Youn Yuh-Jung signed his name, you can see how happy he was. During his speech, he shared a heartbreaking story about his father becoming paralyzed in a car accident, making him unable to communicate using sign language. "This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community," he said in his speech, "This is our moment," a moment that we will all remember from the Oscars in 2022 for sure!

Will Smith Certainly Made Us All Gasp in Surprise!









Image Credits: Getty Images

I honestly thought it was staged and had to ask if what I saw was real or not! It all started when Chris Rock mocked Will Smith's wife, Jada-Pett Smith, for getting her hair buzz cut, despite the fact that she suffers from alopecia (a condition that leads to hair loss). This offended the Smiths' family, so Will Smith got up from his seat, walked up to Rock onstage, and slapped him live on television!! Later in the evening, when Amy Schumer got the microphone, she said, "There's like a different vibe here." Amy tried to lighten the mood with a joke, but I'm not sure if it worked. The question is, what would you do if you were in Will's situation?

Ariana Debose Became Only the Second Latina To Win an Oscar in 2022! You Go, Girl, for Making History!













Image Credits: Digital Spy

Ariana DeBose won the award for best-supporting actress for her role as Anita in "West Side Story." In 1962, Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win an Oscar for the same role. She was seen in the audience clapping her hands, clearly pleased with her protégé. We adored this adorable moment between them! We can't wait to see what Ariana DeBose does next.

The Cutest Presenters Were Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli. That Made Us All Go Awww!









Image Credits: Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli, who were presenting best picture nominees at the Oscars, had the sweetest moment. Liza Minnelli, whose performance in "Cabaret" earned her an Oscar for best actress nearly 50 years ago, We can see that Minnelli was struggling during her speech, so Lady Gaga took over in the most graceful way, probably making all of us go "awww" at how sweet she is! As the nominees began to appear on the screen, Gaga leaned down and said, "I got you." It felt unscripted, but in the cutest possible way!

Final Thoughts..

This year's Oscar 2022 was undoubtedly filled with memorable moments! If I had to pick one, it would probably be Troy Kotsur, but there are also Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli's cute moment! So I'm going for both! So, have you decided on your favorite moment? Now I'm curious about what Oscar 2023 will bring.



Main Image Credits: What To Watch