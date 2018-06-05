When I started University I discovered that I had anxiety, I don't know if the discovery was because it got bad all of a sudden or was it because I was becoming more aware of my mental state. 4 years later, I decided to finally do something about it.

Before I tell you about my experience so far with counseling sessions or therapy, I want to tell you about why I decided to finally go talk to someone and why I think you shouldn't wait on anxiety and minor depression. I woke up one day and realized that I've been saying for almost 3 or 4 years, It was just a bad day', 'It's was just a bad week', 'It was just a bad month.' I suddenly came to the realization that 'it was just a bad almost 3 years'...I haven't been feeling well for a very long time and I wasn't aware of how much it has taken a toll on my life and the people around me.

A part of me didn't want to admit or say that I'm depressed or emotionally drained to that extent, because it made me feel guilty. I've seen in other people what severe depression and anxiety are like and I was not going through that so I said to myself, then I must be fine.

The truth is I wasn't fine at all, and in order to realize that, I reached a level where getting out of bed was hard and I lost enjoyment in most things I loved, and as for social interaction, it was physically and emotionally exhausting for me.

I've been going to counseling sessions for about a month and a half now and I can already feel a difference. talking about the mess that goes around in the brain, saying it out loud, accepting the things that you suffer from and trying to find the root from where it sprouted really helps with my awareness when it comes to my everyday.

When I'm feeling anxious or like I've had a bad stressful day, I started to really notice how my mind and body react to situations. Also when I started realizing why I am the way I am because of things that have influenced me in the past, I became more accepting of my anxiety and insecurities, It's like I'm getting closure with the past. I acknowledge it, I forgive it, now I can try to move on.