5 Vacations to Take with Your Partner in Crime

For the longest time I have avoided reading articles under the category of love and relationships because they’ve succeed in reminding me how extremely alone I am. Fortunately, for all you single ladies out there this is going to be an article about the best places to travel to with your bestie(s). AKA Your ride or die.

1. Havana, Cuba

Not only would you get to see the city behind Camila Cabello's hit song, Havana is also rich in culture and history, so be sure to grab your camera. When you are not busy wandering the authentic streets or photographing the stunning street art, you can go cool off by the beach. If you want to go an affordable trip, I would recommend dinning in local restaurants. You might even get to learn some Spanish words!

2. Greece

Visited by the Hadid sisters, Greece has been a popular destination this summer. If you are obsessed with Greek mythology like I am then I would head straight to the Acropolis and Temple of Olympian Zeus located in Athens, the capital. However, if you are party animals then Mykonos, famous for its great nightlife, is the place for you. Now if you know Mamma Mia like the back of your hand I would suggest going to a small, charming island called Skopelos where not only are the beaches incredible but you can also visit the church of Agios Ioannis Kastri where Sophie’s wedding took place.

3. Cinque Terre, Italy

It has been on my travel bucket list for as long as I can remember and honestly I can’t imagine going with anyone other than my best friends and devouring all the pizza, pasta and gelato I possibly could. Even though Cinque Terre is not as known as Rome, Milan, Florence and Venice the city will simply take your breath away.

4. Valparaiso, Chile

Known as the 'Jewel of the Pacific' this city is the perfect destination to take some Instagram worthy photos, which will surely wow your family, without breaking the bank. Not only is Valparaiso famous for colorful, cliff top homes, it is also a very vibrant city with a Bohemian vibe. It is full of culture that can be seen through the architecture, style, street art, night life, and live music.

5. Paris, France

Imagine sitting in a small, cozy café munching on a croissant and secretly taking a bite of your best friend’s Crème Brulee, all while having a perfect view of the Eiffel Tower. While Paris is said to be 'the city of love' it is also a dream destination for any fashion enthusiast. You can save some money by taking public transportation and discovering the city on foot, who knows maybe you’ll accidentally stubble across an amazing dessert shop that serves the best Chocolate Mousse.