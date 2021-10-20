Trust is the most important aspect of any relationship; it's definitely a sign of a healthy relationship. However, having a partner who has trust issues may make your relationship more difficult. This does not mean that your relationship isn't healthy; it simply means that you and your partner will have to work a little harder on your relationship. In this article, you will find how to deal with a partner who has trust issues.

First thing, you must understand why your partner has trust issues

You need to ask yourself why they have trust issues? It's sometimes due to something that happened to them, that caused them to lose trust in people. A traumatic event or a previous relationship in which their partner cheated on them. As a result, they were unable to trust anyone. That's fine; it doesn't mean they don't love you; it just means you need to work together on making them trust you more, and reassuring them more than usual.

Earn their trust

Earning your partner's trust is one way you can help them trust you. For example, if they need anything, they will know that if they come to you, you will be able to help them and they will be able to rely on you. Always be honest with them; if something bothered you or you were considering doing something, talk to them about it; express your feelings about the situation. Keep your promises, because a person who lacks trust was most likely raised by parents who made promises and then broke them. This is how it all started for them, so always keep your promises.

It will take some time, so please be patient

It is not a problem that can be solved overnight. That is why you must be patient, understanding that it will take time but that the end result will benefit both of you. You should not expect everything to be smooth; there is a chance that you or your partner will get hurt during this process. But remember that it's all worth it because you're building a long-term relationship with a solid foundation that serves as your safe haven, and both of you trusting each other.

Show them a side of yourself that you don't show to others, and be vulnerable with them

You must be able to trust your partner in order for them to trust you. That means you'll have to open up a little bit for them to open up, such as talking about your past or the issues you've faced and how they've affected you. Simply being vulnerable will give them the impression that it's safe to talk with this person. Remember that "trust is built over time, not overnight." Another thing you can do to help your partner is to use reassuring words, such as when you said, "This made me happy," or "When this happened, I felt uncomfortable." This will allow them to open up and share with you as well.

Shower them with love

Show them that you can be there for them through their ups and downs, and that you are not only there for them when they are happy, but that you are here to stay for the long haul. Always be supportive of their decisions, careers, or anything else they do that is beneficial to them. Give them the love they need, learn more about their love language, and show them you care. There's a chance they've been mistreated in the past, and you're here to show that there are ways to treat people with love and compassion. It will be difficult for them to accept all of this at first, but with time, they will let down their guards. It all comes back to you and your patience with the situation, as well as how much you truly love and want to help your partner.

There is a fine line between trust issues and abuse

If you can't be yourself around them and have to be extra cautious, this is a red flag you should consider. If they tell you who you can talk to and who you can hang out with, it's time to take a stand and put a stop to it. There is a thin line between not trusting you and emotional abuse. If they are constantly think you are cheating on them and are monitor everything you do, that can be tough to bare in a relationship. You don't have your own space and are constantly accused of something you didn't do. Never, no matter how much you love someone, jeopardize your own overall happiness and safety by helping them through a difficult period in their lives.

Have a good support system

Dealing with a partner who has trust issues can be extremely stressful at times. It is best for you to surround yourself with people who support you and will always give you good advice when you are stuck with something. It is more than okay to see a therapist to help you or listen to your problems. It can be difficult to manage all of this on your own at times.

