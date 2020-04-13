nutella

/new-tell-uh/

noun

1. The world's yummiest hazelnut chocolate spread.

2. A highly addictive source of happiness.

3. The most popular type of comfort food.

Now that I've told you the meaning of Nutella from my very own dictionary/perspective, I'll share with you 28 simple and delicious ways to eat Nutella.

1. Straight from the jar, with a spoon.





2. Ditch the spoon, use your fingers to eat and lick straight from the jar!

3. Chocolate up your sponge cake. Using a butter knife, spread Nutella on top of the sponge cake once it cools down after it is baked.

4. Spread Nutella over your stack of breakfast pancakes.

5. Fill your waffles with spoonfuls of Nutella, then add sliced strawberries on top for the ultimate treat.

6. Insert toothpicks into marshmallows, and then dip the spongy candy into Nutella and enjoy the gooey bites.

7. Make a delicious cup of Nutella hot chocolate. All you need to do, is to substitute the cocoa powder with 2 spoons of Nutella. You can add more if you like your hot chocolate sweet!

8. Add a spoonful of Nutella over your favorite flavor of ice-cream as a topping.

9. Have you ever heard of the one minute Nutella cake? Here's the recipe.

10. Toast bread slices and then spread over a generous amount of Nutella. Eat while the bread is still warm!

11. Microwave a croissant bun for 10 seconds, then slice it open. Spread on a spoonful of Nutella and then fold it back together.

12. Make a Nutella biscuit/cookie sandwich! Get two biscuits/cookies (my favorite is McVitie's Digestive), spread some Nutella on both of them, stick them together and indulge in a light snack.

13. Fill a small bowl with Nutella and use it as a dipping beside a fruit platter. The taste of Nutella works best with strawberries, bananas, apples, pears and kiwis.

14. Three words. Nutella s'mores pizza!

Bake the pizza dough without any toppings in a hot oven for about 15 minutes, then set it aside. After it cools down, spread over a fine amount of Nutella and mini marshmallows. Put into the oven again for a couple of minutes until the marshmallows start to melt, take it out and savor every bite!

15. What's your favorite way of eating Oreos? Ours is twisting the Oreo cookie open, adding a dab of Nutella to one side, sealing it and then eating it!





16. Add a twist to your peanut butter sandwich by spreading a hint of Nutella to the bread, then add sliced bananas on top.

17. Nutella x M&M'S popcorn

When it's time for a movie night, surprise your friends with some Nutella x M&M'S popcorn! Prepare the popcorn and set aside, add a generous amount of Nutella in a bowl and microwave for 10 seconds, stir and then repeat the process until it's smooth. Be careful of the heat though! When the Nutella is smooth, drizzle it over the popcorn and top it off with some M&M'S. Toss well and indulge!





18. A hot crepe oozing with Nutella is just irresistible! You can eat it that way, or you can add some strawberries, bananas and whipped cream for extra deliciousness.

19. Nutella Covered Strawberries

Melt the Nutella, dip the strawberries in it, place them on a tray lined on a baking sheet and then refrigerate for a couple of hours. And that will be the closest thing you can have to Godiva's chocolate covered strawberries!

20. Add Nutella to your cake mix

Get a Betty Crocker brownie mix, follow the instructions as directed, but add 2-4 spoons of Nutella and a handful of pecans to the batter before you bake it. Enjoy a scrumptious crunchy dessert!

21. If you're having your Cinnabon rolls to-go, don't order extra chocolate sauce! When you get home, heat it up in the microwave and add a dab of Nutella on top for an unforgettable taste.





22. Iced coffee can't get any more delicious!

In a blender, add 1/2 cup of ice cubes, 2 teaspoons of instant coffee, 2 cups of milk, 4 tablespoons of condensed milk, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, 4 tablespoons of Nutella and sugar to your taste. Mix very well and then chill in the fridge before you serve it.





23. Frosties Cereal

Prepare a simple crispy snack by mixing 1 cup of Kellogg's Frosties cereal with 3 spoons of melted Nutella, then add the mixture to small baking paper cups. Place them on a tray, refrigerate and serve when it's chilled.

24. Nutella Cookie Cups

You've probably seen Nutella cookie cups on Pinterest before, and they're surprisingly super easy to make! All you have to do is create the biscuit cups by crushing a pack of biscuits with 500 grams of melted butter. Pour this mixture into a non-stick muffin baking pan, bake for a couple of minutes in a preheated oven. When you take the biscuit cups out, fill them up with Nutella!

25. Fill up your cookie jar with the most delicious Nutella cookies!

In a large bowl, combine 3/4 cup of flour, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 egg, and 1 cup of Nutella, then mix together until they form a dough. Add chocolate chips until it gets evenly mixed into the dough. Use a tray with a baking sheet, and spread out the dough creating thick disks even in size. Bake for 10 minutes and enjoy!

26. Mug Cake

You know the cake in a jar photos you see in Pinterest? They're super easy to make! Get the mason jars, and start adding a layer of cake, a layer of whipped cream and then a layer of Nutella. Repeat until you reach the top of the mason jar. Tip: It's a perfect recipe for leftover cake after parties.

27. Nutella French toast rolls

A great treat for a weekend breakfast! Start by removing the crust from the toast slices and then flatten them with a rolling pin. Spread a teaspoon of Nutella on one side of the toast slice, roll it and make sure it's sealed. Dip the toast roll in a bowl that has a whisked egg and some milk, then fry it in a saucepan with very little butter. When it turns golden, take it out and dip it in a bowl that has sugar and cinnamon.





28. Nutella Marshmallow Cookies

All you need to do to make Nutella-covered marshmallow cookies, is to put a piece of marshmallow on top of each cookie, and then cover them completely with melted Nutella. Leave the chocolate to set for a couple of hours and the mouth-watering bites!



