30 Salad Recipes for Every Day of Ramadan Iftar

Salads are an essential and important dish on any Iftar table. And so, while we were preparing for Ramadan Iftar 2020 menu, we knew we had to include some amazing salads for Ramadan. Salads are simple to make and so easy to impress people with. Your family will be very pleased. So, here are salad recipes for every day of Ramadan.

We also created a menu of 30 soup recipes for every day of Ramadan.

Here Are 30 Salad Recipes for Ramadan Iftar:





1. Green Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup arugula

- 1 cup finely chopped spinach

- 1 cucumber, sliced

- 1 cup colored lettuce

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 1 or more boiled eggs

Steps:

1. Mix the arugula, spinach, cucumber and lettuce in a bowl.

2. Add the salt, olive oil, and lemon juice.

3. Cut the eggs into halves or slices and garnish the salad bowl with it.



2. Chicken Caesar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 4 grilled chicken Breasts cut into small pieces

- 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

- 1 package of shredded mozzarella

- 1 bottle of ranch dressing (found at the supermarket) or Caesar salad dressing (find recipe here)

- 1 cup of croutons

- 1/2 cup of shredded black olives (optional)

- 1 lettuce iceberg

- Salt and Pepper

Find the rest of the recipe here.

3. American Corn Salad Recipe





4. Beet Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3 beets

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 1/4 cup lemon juice

- Pinch of salt

- 1/4 cup of finely chopped parsley

Steps:

1. Boil the beets in a pot with water, and leave to cook for 30 to 45 minutes.

2. Cut the beets into small pieces, add the olive oil, parsley, lemon juice and salt.

3. Mix the ingredients well and add to a bowl for serving.



5. Hummus and Feta Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup boiled chickpeas

- 1/2 cup feta cheese

- 1 Tbsp of chopped parsley

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1/4 tsp cumin

- 2 Tbsp of lemon juice

- 2 Tbsp of olive oil



Steps:

1. Mix the chickpeas, parsley and cheese.

2. Mix in the spices and then add the olive oil and lemon.



6. Tahini Sauce Recipe

Find the recipe here.

7. Italian Pasta Salad Recipe





8. Tuna Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3 lettuce stems, cut into small slices

- 200 grams cherry tomatoes, cut in half

- 1 small onion, sliced

- 1 diced cucumber

- 1 diced cup bell peppers

- 2 Tbsp of sweet corn

- 2/3 cup cubed feta cheese

- 2/3 cup pitted olives, chopped

- 1 Tbsp of olive oil

- A little vinegar and salt, to preference

Steps:

1. Place the lettuce, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, sweet corn, feta cheese, onions and olives in a deep bowl.

2. Add the tuna and season with salt, vinegar and olive oil.

3. Mix well and it's ready to be served.



9. Eggplant Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 150 g grilled eggplant, mashed

- 1/4 chopped red bell pepper

- 1/4 chopped green bell pepper

- 1 small onion, chopped

- 2 Tbsp of olive oil

- 1 tsp lemon juice

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp finely chopped mint

- A Tbsp of pine nuts for garnish

Steps:

1. Mix the eggplant with the red and green bell peppers.

2. Add the mint and onion and mix well.

3. Add the olive oil and salt, then garnish with the pine nuts.



10. Potato Salad with Mayonnaise Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 boiled potatoes

- Parsley leaves

- Olive oil

- Salt and pepper

- 3 cloves of garlic

- Mayonnaise



Find the rest of the recipe here.

11. Shrimp Salad Recipe

12. Green Beans Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kg green beans

- 1/2 cup vegetable oil

- Salt and pepper

- 2 Tbsp of white honey

- 1/4 cup vinegar

- 1 onion

- 1 bell pepper



Steps:

1. Start by washing the beans, cutting them into slices and then partially cooking them by boiling them for 10 minutes only.

2. Immediately drain and wash them with cold water so they stop cooking. Keep the water used to cook them on the side.

3. In a large bowl, cut the peppers and onions. Then add oil, a little salt, and a Tbsp of black pepper.

4. Stir all the ingredients and then add the beans, vinegar, honey, and a cup of the cooking water, constantly stirring.

5. Add more honey if you feel like the consistency's off.

6. Put the salad in the fridge until it's time to serve.

13. Avocado Salad Recipe

Find the recipe here.

14. Broccoli Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- Broccoli cut into smaller flowers

- 1 small onion, sliced

- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

- 1 red bell pepper, sliced

The Sauce:

- 1 Tbsp mustard

- 4 cups olive oil

- Pinch of black pepper

- Salt, to preference



Steps:

1. Wash the broccoli well and cook it, steaming them.

2. Add the broccoli, peppers and onion to a bowl.

3. Mix all the sauce ingredients and pour them over the veggies, stirring them well.

4. Transfer the salad to another serving dish.



15. Yogurt Cucumber Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3 cucumbers

- 4 Tbsp yogurt

- 1 Tbsp finely chopped dill

- 1 tsp vinegar

- 1/2 tsp sugar

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1/2 tsp garlic powder



Find the rest of the recipe here.

16. Creamy Cucumber Radish Salad

17. Greek Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- Lettuce

- 1 sliced red onion

- Black olives

- 1 green bell pepper, chopped

- 2 large tomatoes

- 2 cucumbers sliced

- 1/8 feta cheese

- 4 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 lemon



- Salt and pepper

Find the rest of the recipe here.

18. Coleslaw Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup mayonnaise

- 1/3 cup powdered sugar

- 1/4 cup milk

- 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

- 1/2 a tablespoon of vinegar

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- Pinch of black pepper

- 8 cups shredded cabbage

- 1/4 cup shredded carrots

- 2 tablespoons of chopped onions

Steps:

1. In a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the sugar, milk, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and pepper, until they're combined.

2. Add the cabbage, carrots and onions to the sauce.

3. Cover the bowl for two hours before serving, so the sauce is properly absorbed.

19. Healthy Quinoa Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups of rinsed quinoa grains

- 5 pickled cucumbers

- 1 small red onion

- 1 large tomato

- 1 bunch of Italian parsley leaves

- 2 bunches of fresh mint leaves

- 1/2 cup of virgin olive oil

- 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

- 1 lemon, juiced

- 1 1/2 Tsp salt

- 3/4 Tsp fresh ground black pepper

- 1 lettuce head

- 1 avocado



Find the rest of the recipe here.

20. Strawberry Lettuce Salad Recipe

21. Lebanese Thomeya Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- Medium sized boiled potato

- 2 garlic cloves

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 cup whole milk yoghurt

- 1/4 cup vegtable oil

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice

- 1 Tbsp water



Find the rest of the recipe here.

22. Corn and Lettuce Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 can of sweet corn

- 1 cup chopped lettuce

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

- 2 Tbsp of yogurt

- 2 Tbsp mustard

- 1/4 tsp salt and black pepper

- 1 tomato, chopped

- 1/4 tsp garlic powder

- 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

Steps:

1. Mix the lettuce, corn, and tomato in a bowl.

2. Mix the mayonnaise, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and mustard.

3. Pour the sauce over the salad and garnish with the cheddar cheese.



23. Egg Salad Recipe

24. Chef Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 lettuce

- 1 can of sweet corn

- 1 cucumber

- 1 cup croutons

- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

- 1 cup shredded turkey breast

- 1/2 cup ranch dressing

- 2 boiled eggs (cut into halves)

- 2 tomatoes (cut into wedges)



Find the rest of the recipe here.

25. Fattoush Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 Tomatoes

- 1 romaine Lettuce Head

- 1 parsley Head

- 3 cucumbers

- 2 green Onions

- 1 Lebanese Pita Bread

- 4 lemons

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 2 Tbsp sumac

- 1 Tbsp pomegranate Molasses

- 1 Tbsp dried Mint

- 1 tsp Salt



Find the rest of the recipe here.

26. Halloumi Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 Lettuce

- 250 g of Halloumi cheese

- 150 g of sweet corn

- Handful of cherry tomatoes

- 2 lemons cut into halves

- 2 Tbsp of minced basil

- 2 Tbsp of minced parsley

- 4 Tbsp of yogurt

- 1/2 pound of mixed olives

- Handful of croutons

- Salt and pepper



Find the rest of the recipe here.

27. Turkish Potato Salad Recipe

28. Healthy Mushroom Arugula Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 cups arugla

- 1 cup chopped mushrooms

- 1 onion, sliced

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1 Tbsp of pomegranate molasses

- 2 Tbsp of olive oil

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice

Steps:

1. Mix the arugula with the mushrooms and onions in a bowl.

2. Add the salt, black pepper, oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, and stir.



29. Broccoli Spinach Salad Recipe

30. Baba Ghanoush Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 kilo eggplant

- 2 Tbsp tahini

- 1 green bell pepper

- 2 cloves of garlic

- 1/4 a chilli pepper

- 1/4 cup vinegar

- 1 tsp lemon juice (as desired)

- 1/4 tsp chili

- Salt and Pepper

Steps:

1. Grill the eggplant, with the skin on, in the oven until it softens.

2. Peel off the skin and then put the eggplant with the pepper and garlic in a blender, until it becomes homogeneous.

3. Add the tahini, vinegar and spices and mix them well. Taste it and increase the seasoning if you feel like it needs more.

4. You can garnish with olive oil and parsley leaves.