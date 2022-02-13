Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day or simply consider it a regular day of the year, there's no denying the need to tell someone you love them, and whether you're celebrating the beginning of a new relationship or simply spending the day with your partner, sharing a meal together can be a great way to actually show that love. These delicious Valentine's Day recipes will help in creating the perfect romantic meal in the comfort of your own home. Say goodbye to the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations this year and try something new, such as valentine themed food for you and your lover. Here are 36 cute heart-shaped food ideas for valentine's day.

Heart-shaped pizza





Who doesn't like pizza? All you have to do with this idea is shape it into a heart. This is a dessert pizza that can be served as an after-dinner snack or as a light breakfast with a cup of tea or coffee. It only takes twenty minutes to prepare, according to the recipe, so don't be afraid to bake it and serve it to those you care about.

Shortbread cookie letters with strawberry jam





Everyone loves biscuits, and if you want to make something extra special for Valentine's Day, try these: biscuits shaped like an envelope and hearts, with strawberries, chocolate sauce, or some delicious custard cream, whatever you and your loved ones prefer.

Raspberry heart-shaped cake





This cake is perfect for Valentine's Day because it's made with love, of course, and it's made with fresh cream and cranberries. It's heart-shaped and full of cute tiny hearts; if this doesn't express your feelings for your partner, I don't know what will!

Keep it simple with toast and jam





If you need a quick last-minute idea, this simple trick will come in handy, and your partner will undoubtedly appreciate it. Just a few slices of toast with simple hearts made from jam.

When in doubt, opt for a chocolate cake





Chocolate cake recipes are everywhere on the internet, but the secret here is in the decoration... So why not spice it up with a few decorations and a lovey-dovey phrase that only you and your partner know about?

Heart-shaped pie





Cookie dough is one of the simplest baked goods to make, but how about making it big and filling it with fresh strawberries and cream or ice cream in the shape of a heart? You can call it pie or whatever you and your partner prefer.

Cinnamon roll in the shape of a heart





Cinnabon always makes me feel warm and cozy! Especially in the winter... and I believe it is the only sweet that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner with a delicious cup of coffee or tea. Cut it into circles, then cut it in half with kitchen scissors and shape it into a heart.

Healthy Banana Bread for Valentine's Day





If you follow a healthy diet and don't want to ruin it for one day, even Valentine's Day, banana bread is the answer; the trick is to decorate it with toppings made with low-fat cream.

A tasty new Italian recipe





If you enjoy trying new and delicious baked goods, why not try these delicious Italian pastries? Maritozzi was completely inspired by its shape. From the shape to the flavor, it's an experience that's well worth trying!

Caramelized popcorn





You don't want to deal with baking; just popcorn in a few minutes with caramel sauce (which you can buy ready-made!) and you'll be ready for a tasty dessert with no mess or fuss.