Enjoy the Holiday Season with This Cozy Peppermint Hot Chocolate Recipe

'Tis the season for everyone's favorite drink. You know, the one you feel guilty having in the summer but it's totally worth it when you do. Hot chocolate is universally loved by all for so many reasons but especially for how happy and warm it makes us feel inside. We've given you the recipe for the traditional hot chocolate and white hot chocolate, now it's time for peppermint hot chocolate in celebration of Christmas and the joy it brings us. Drink up and enjoy!

Ingredients:

- 3 cups of milk

- 1 cup of whipped cream

- 1/4 tsp of salt

- 12 pieces of chocolate

- 1 tsp of peppermint powder

- Marshmallows

Steps:



1. Grate the chocolate pieces.

2. In a medium sized pot add the milk, cream, salt and mix them well.

3. Place the pot on the stove and keep stirring. Reduce the heat and leave it until it starts bubbling.

4. When it starts to boil, remove the pot and add the grated chocolate.

5. Add a small amount of the peppermint powder and mix well, then add the rest of the powder.

6. Mix them fast and really well until the consistency looks even.

7. Pour the chocolate mixture in your mug of choice and top it with whipped cream.

8. You can further warm up your drink in the microwave.

9. Decorate it with marshmallow and a candy cane if you want an extra touch of mint.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @christmas_crossley