Ramadan means Kunafa. You simply can not dislike Kunafa. With all of its traditional and unique recipes. Of course, you can never have enough Kunafa, but after a while, we get tired of eating it the same way over and over. That's why we decided to help you out and shake things up by telling you about 10 delicious ways to eat Kunafa.

1. Mini Kunafa With Nutella





Image Credits: Pinterest

Ingredients:

1 1/2 kilo Kunafa

5 tablespoons of butter

A jar of Nutella chocolate

1 tsp of sugar

Syrup for the Kunafa

Directions:

1. Combine the raw Kunafa, butter, and sugar in a mixing bowl.

2. You will need a cupcake baking tray for this. Put some of the raw Kunafa in each cup holder.

3. Place the cupcake tray in the oven just until the Kunafa has turned a golden, crispy color.

4. Using a teaspoon, pour some Kunafa syrup into each cup holder, then leave the Kunafa to cool off.

5. Remove the Kunafa from the cupcake tray.

6. Make a Kunafa Nutella sandwich by placing a spoonful of Nutella between every two pieces of Kunafa.

2. Kunafa Cheesecake Recipe

3. Kunafa Cups With Mango and Cream





Image Credits: Blessed With the Best Mommy

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo kunafa

1/2 kilo mangos

1 tsp of sugar

2 packs of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of condensed milk

5 tablespoons of butter

2 cups of Kunafa syrup

Directions:

1. Cut the raw Kunafa and mix in the butter and sugar. On a tray and mix them well together.

2. Place the tray in the oven. Every few minutes, take out the tray and crush the Kunafa into smaller pieces.

3. Once the Kunafa is done, pour the Kunafa syrup over it and leave it to cool down.

4. Add the condensed milk to the cream, and whisk well. Next, chop the mangos into small pieces.

5. Divide the crushed Kunafa pieces and place them in small cups.

6. Next, add a layer of cream onto the Kunafa and top it off with pieces of mango.

4. Kunafa Cups with Strawberry





5. Kunafa With Cheese

Image Credits: Food Agri News

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo kunafa

2 kilos of ricotta cheese

2 tsp of sugar

2 tsp of orange blossom water

1/2 cup of ghee

Directions:

1. Butter up a tray with the ghee and place half the Kunafa in it.

2. Combine the cheese, sugar, and orange blossom water in a mixing bowl. Spread this mixture on the Kunafa, creating a nice thin layer of cheese on the first layer of Kunafa.

3. Next, place the second layer of Kunafa on the cheese. Just make sure to press down so you can flatten it as much as you can.

4. Place the Kunafa in the oven until you see the top turn a golden color.

5. Remove the Kunafa from the oven, flip it on the other side, and place it back in. That way, both sides would have a golden color.

6. Lastly, pour the syrup over the Kunafa once it is done and leave it to cool down before eating.

6. Lotus Kunafa Recipe





7. Kunafa Cones With Mixed Nuts

Image Credits: Cleobuttera

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo kunafa

3/4 cup of heavy cream

2 1/2 cup of milk

1/2 tsp of lemon juice

3 tablespoons of sugar

1/2 tsp of vanilla

2 tablespoons of ghee

Mixed nuts

Directions:

1. Spread the ghee on a tray and leave it aside for now.

2. Next, you will need pieces of foil to make mock cones. Twist the foil into the shape of a cone if you like.

3. Wrap the Kunafa around the foil and place them in the tray. Place the tray in the oven for the Kunafa to get crispy and turn a golden color. Once you remove the Kunafa from the oven, remove the foil and pour the syrup onto it.

4. Now it is time to prepare the cream. Boil the milk, then add the lemon to it and stir until the milk becomes creamy, then leave it to cool down.

5. Whisk the cream with vanilla, sugar, and milk to make it fluffy.

Fill the Kunafa cone halfway with whipped cream and mixed nuts.

8. Caramel & Cream Kunafa Recipe





9. Kunafa With Bananas

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo kunafa

1/2 cup of butter

6 bananas 1/4 cup of sugar

2 packs of condensed milk

1 cup of Kunafa syrup

Directions:

1. Cut the bananas into thin slices and mix them with condensed milk.

2. Cut the raw Kunafa into pieces and toss with the butter. Divide it into two portions.

3. Place the first layer of Kunafa on the tray.

4. Next, add the banana mixture on top of the Kunafa, then cover it with the second layer of Kunfa.

5. Place the Kunafa in the oven until it becomes crispy and golden, then pour the syrup over it.

10. Kunafa Rice Pudding Recipe





Finally...

For the Kunafa fans out there, I hope these recipes inspired you to try a new type of Kunafa with your loved ones.

