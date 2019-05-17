Ramadan Iftar Menu: Syrian Fettah, Kobeba, Tabbouleh and Mushabbak

For today's Ramadan Iftar Menu we decided to take you on a Syrian cuisine tour that is hard to resist. Follow the recipes and you will have a delicious iftar in no time.

Main Dish:

Syrian Fetta

Made by Rehab Chehab





Side Dish:

Kobeba





Image Credits: Instagram @rawanalloush



Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo Minced Meat

- 1/4 kilo groats

- 1 large chopped onion

- 1 tsp cinnamon powder

- 1/4 tsp nutmeg

- salt and pepper

- 1 small cube of butter

Steps:

1. Cook the chopped onion with the butter till it turns golden.

2. Add half of the minced meat.

3. Add salt and pepper and your favorite spices.

4. Leave until the meat is cooked.

5. Groats are supposed to be soaked in warm water a day before.

6. The other half of minced meat (that is uncooked) is processed with groats, salt and pepper, and the other spices.

7. Shape the mixture into a hollow ball.

8. Add the other half of cooked minced meat inside the empty balls and seal it well.

9. Fry the kobeba in oil till it’s cooked.





Soup:

Orzo Soup





Image Credits: Instagram @elprincekwt



Ingredients:

- 1tsp oil

- 1 1/2 liter of chicken broth

- Orzo

- Salt and pepper to preference

Steps:

1. Cook the orzo in hot oil till it turns golden.

2. Add the broth in a big cooking pot and leave it till it boils, then add the golden orzo and leave for 10 minutes till it’s cooked.

3. Add a sprinkle of lemon juice then serve.





Salad:

Tabbouleh Salad





Image Credits: Instagram @insta_salads



Ingredients:

- 1 cup groats

- 1/2 cup parsley

- 1/4 cup minced mint

- 1/2 cup chopped onion

- 1 big diced tomato

- 1/2 cup lemon juice

- 5 Tbsp olive oil

- Salt and pepper

Steps:

1. Soak the groat in hot water for two hours then drain it.

2. Mix the parsley, mint, onion, tomatoes, and groats.

3. In a small cup mix lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper.

4. Add the mixture to the tabbouleh and serve.





Dessert:

Mushabback





Image Credits: Instagram @waad_murshid



Ingredients:

- 3 cups of semolina flour

- 2 cups of warm milk

- 1 cup syrup

- 1/2 cup flour

- 1/4 cup oil

- 3 Tbsp sugar

- 1 Tbsp Instant yeast

- 1/2 tsp.salt

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients and stir well.

2. Leave the mixture covered with a clean towel in a warm place for 45 minutes.

3. Put the mixture in a piping bag and make spiral discs in heating oil.

4. Leave the Mushabback in the oil for around 2 minutes till it turns golden, then flip it on the other side.

5. Dip the Mushabback in the syrup as soon as you take it out of the oil and leave it aside till it cools down.



