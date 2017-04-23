A Simple and Easy Trick to Do a Perfect Winged Eyeliner

Have you ever found yourself spending a lot of time in front of the mirror trying to do a perfect winged eyeliner? Do you end up running late after you ruin your eye makeup?

If you don’t know how to do a winged eyeliner, then I have for you a simple and easy trick that will help you without using a lot of tools, like the ones beauty bloggers use these days such as tapes and spoons. I tried this simple winged eyeliner trick, and it saved me a lot of time and effort, besides giving me the perfect makeup look I wanted.

First of all, you need to have an eyeliner brush; it’s a small and angled brush. The eyeliner brush will help you control the eyeliner while you draw it. The best eyeliner to buy for this brush is the gel eyeliner.

All you have to do now is to dip the brush into the gel, and draw a fine line right above your eyelashes line. Take the eyeliner outside your eyes to the point you want. The shape of the brush will give you the winged eyeliner you want naturally, without trying too hard to draw it.

But what if you don’t have gel eyeliner?

It’s not a problem, use your liquid eyeliner or pencil eyeliner to draw a fine line right above your eyelashes and stop right before the end of your eyes, then using the eyeliner brush continue drawing the wing. Make sure you use the brush before the eyeliner dries.

Note: There are many looks to the winged eyeliner; you can find them here on this link. But in the following photos, I am just trying to show you a simple way to do your eyeliner for an everyday makeup look.