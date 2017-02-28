Six Nail Polish Colors That Are Appropriate for the Office, and Beyond!

If your job includes heading to a formal workplace every day, then you probably have to follow a professional dress code. This means you get to wear pantsuits, skirt suits, lots of shirts, trousers, blazers, and jackets. So chic and sophisticated!

I know that a formal dress code requires a certain appearance, and that's why I'm sharing with you a list of nail polish colors that are appropriate for the office. So what are the work-appropriate nail polish colors?

1. Red nail polish.

2. Nude nail polish.

3. Grey nail polish.

4. Burgundy nail polish.

5. White nail polish.

6. French manicure.

Whether you like muted or bright shades, you can find a nail polish color that will match your personality, and also be suitable for your formal workplace. Of course you don't have to give up your personal style, you just need to follow it in a subtle way that will work with your business look.

Now tell me, what's your favorite nail polish color to wear at the office?