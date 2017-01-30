Fashion Header image article main how to wear pins and brooches to update your clothes

| by Zeina Tawfik

How to Wear Pins and Brooches to Easily Update Your Clothes

Ladies, it's time to raid your grandmother's jewelry box, because pins and brooches are back in style! Wondering how to wear pins and brooches in a modern way? Well, I'm just about to tell you, because styling your pins and brooches has come a long way recently - it's not about adding them on a blouse or jacket anymore.

Pins and brooches can now be added to your favorite denim jacket to give it a posh update, and  the best way to do that is with a set of mismatched ones. Another brilliant idea to wear pins and brooches, is to adorn your shirt's collar with them, you'll look like you have a necklace on.

But that's not all you can do with shirts! You can also add simple pins or brooches to replace the shirt's cuff buttons for a simple accessorizing touch. Other ideas to wear pins and brooches include fixing them on beanies and berets, sweaters and scarves. The options are truly endless.

Do you feel inspired enough to wear pins and brooches? Just scroll down, and see these 18 photos, to help you wear pins and brooches and update your clothes!

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.

