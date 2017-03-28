17 Casual Hijab Dresses for a Very Fashionable Spring Style

Hijab casual dresses have become every hijabi’s favorite outfit in the spring and summertime, because besides being very feminine, they’re also very convenient for the hot weather.

If you want to start wearing hijab casual dresses, first you need to define what type of dress will flatter your body shape?

- For example women with a pear body shape are advised to wear flared dresses that have a tiny waist and slightly vast bottom.

- As for skinny girls, the best dresses for them are the ones that have a waist belt, pleated skirts or have ruffles, and they need to avoid vertically stripped dresses as it will make you look thinner.

- Wearing sneakers with your hijab casual dress is a cool way to style it for morning outings. Sandals and high heels are also very flattering for long hijab dresses.

Scroll down to see 17 ideas for hijab casual dresses to look super elegant and pretty this spring!