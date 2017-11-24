10 Styling Tips to Wear a Trench Coat

Wondering how to wear your trench coat this season? Fall is the season of unexpected weather, as it can suddenly get all dusty and rainy. And for that, you have to always be ready and know how to wear the famous trench coat. A trench coat is one of the items that most of us have in our wardrobes, it's a staple piece that can be worn and worn and it doesn't really go out of style. However, wearing a trench coat can get boring, that's why you should try and refresh your outfits when you're heading out in this transitional weather and get to know how to wear a trench coat in different ways. The key to master your look while wearing a trench coat is by picking the perfect layers of clothes beneath it. Here are a few styling tips on how to wear the trench coat in spring...

1. How to wear a trench coat perfectly? The fit is crucial, make sure the shoulders are not too wide, and the sleeves are not too long. Also make sure the lapels are suitable with your body shape, nothing too over-sized.

2. If you're wearing a cute dress and want to show it off, make sure to wear a trench coat by tying the trench coat's belt in the back.

3. With a pair of jeans and a sweater, you can wear a trench coat by tying your it in the front, in an effortless knot for that laid-back effect.

4. A great way on how to wear a statement trench coat is to let it be the main focus of your outfit, just wear it over a little black dress, buckle it up to the top, and make sure to wear statement shoes to finish off your look.

5. Trench coats don't only come in that basic beige color, don't be afraid to try out a new color such as pastels, burgundy or navy.

6. Do you have a tiny shape and always wondered how to wear a trench coat? In case you're petite, your trench coat needs to be short, maximum at knee-length, and not any longer than that.

7. Avoid wearing double breasted trench coats if you have a full bust, they'll add more width to your upper body part.

8. The perfect way to wear a trench coat is to rock the street style stars' go-to look and place the trench coat over your shoulders, just like a cape.

9. Trench coats can work for evenings too, just pair it with a lace dress and a pair of heels. However, make sure the trench coat's fabric looks sophisticated so you can pull off the look perfectly.

10. If you're heading out on a rainy day, it's best to wear your trench coat with leather leggings and a pair of riding boots.