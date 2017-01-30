Long coats or maxi coats are currently trending, and I think that life can't get any better! Why? Because long coats are the best thing to keep you warm during the cold winter days. Long coats will totally embrace you, and will surely keep you warm and toasty. For that, I'll share with you 25 outfit ideas to wear long coats in a stylish way this winter.

Whether it's black, grey or camel, a long coat is such a great piece to invest it, because a high-quality one would last you for years and years to come. Additionally, you can use long coats to style different winter outfits. For example, you can wear them over your favorite sweater and denim jacket, and also with a sweatshirt and leather jacket. Oh yeah, long coats are essential for winter layering.

Need outfit ideas to wear long coats? Just scroll through, and then make sure to get your hands on one!