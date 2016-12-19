Many married couples are planning to celebrate New Year's Eve at home. If that's your intention, then you must see these 12 lingerie picks for a sexy New Year's Eve with your husband. Oh yeah! Go all out, and buy sexy New Year's Eve lingerie, to guarantee a sizzling hot night at home with your significant other.

Wondering what lingerie color you should go for? Black, red or metallic would be a great choice for sexy New Year's Eve lingerie. A touch of satin, sheer, and/or lace won't hurt either!

You can find below a selection of lingerie picks for a sexy New Year's Eve with your husband, and the options vary from demure to (very!) hot. The good news is, all of the sexy New Year's Eve lingerie we've chose to showcase are budget-friendly; they won't break the bank.