Communication is key in any relationship. However, as couples nowadays rely on texting to communicate, a lot of the times sentiments and emotions can get lost. It's important to be vulnerable in a relationship, and be able to express your feelings. So, if you're in a long distance relationship, or your man is just on a trip and you feel like you miss him, don't hesitate to tell him. Although there's nothing more sincere than the good old "I miss you" text, we thought of 30 adorable ways to tell your man you miss him. He'll surely feel special and end up having a huge smile on his face.

1. I wish you were here right now.

2. I miss you like a fat kid on diet misses cake.

3. Your arms around me felt like home. I'm currently home sick.

4. You don't even have the slightest idea how much I miss you

5. One of your hugs would be nice right now.

6. I just want to be where you are.

7. I miss you all the way to the moon and back.

8. I'm holding you in my heart, until I can hold you in my arms.

9. I started missing you as soon as we said goodbye.

10. I'm jealous of people who get to see you every day.

11. I didn't know it was possible to miss someone this much.

12. If you think missing me is hard, you should try missing you.

13. Can you feel me missing you?

14. I miss you a little. A little too much, a little too often, and a whole lot more each day.

15. What on earth did I think about all the time before you?

16. You should be here.

17. I miss you too much for words.

18. I'm craving you in so many ways. I just want to be next to you, and nothing more or less.

19. I miss the feeling of your hand in mine.

20. I have never missed anyone as much as I miss you.

21. I just miss you, that's all.

22. I miss you like an idiot misses the point.

23. To say I miss you is an understatement.

24. You crossed my mind today, and I smiled as usual, despite the sadness.

25. I will stop missing you when I'm with you.



26. Every piece of me misses you.

27. I am longing to be with you.

28. I really miss you, but probably not as much as you miss me. I'm pretty awesome.

29. I can't wait to see your face again.

30. Hello, I miss you quite terribly.

Never say that you've run out of things to text your man! We just told you 30 adorable ways to tell him you miss him.