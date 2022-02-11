Who said Valentine's Day had to be all about romantic love? It's meant to be a day to celebrate love in general, which includes loving yourself, your friends, and your family. We've got you covered this Valentine's Day, whether you're recently single or in a long-distance relationship and wondering what to do on this day, we're listing 35 ways you can enjoy spending Valentine's Day alone or with friends...

1. Practice self love. Valentine's is about love, which includes loving yourself. Remember to love yourself and do some acts and rituals of self love.

2. Watch 3 or 4 of your favorite movies.

3. Have a date night with yourself. Order some sushi, put out some candles, and enjoy a lovely, cozy evening with yourself.

4. Travel to someplace close to the city or where you live for that day. Enjoy some relaxing alone time.

5. Start a new book that will get you hooked all night. Or read an old favorite!

6. Book a stay at a hotel and pamper yourself to a lovely spa evening and 5 star dinner.

7. Go to the movies, alone. Believe me, it's a liberating experience.

8. Tell the people you care about that you love them. Text them individually cute texts of appreciation.

9. Celebrate with a family member or a friend that you miss or haven't seen in a while.

10. Go to a class that teaches something you've always wanted to learn, like cooking, pottery, or painting.

11. You shouldn't wait for someone to buy you a gift, spoil yourself and buy yourself a gift that will excite you and make you happy. No one knows you like you.

12. After you leave work, go to the mall and buy yourself the coziest and comfiest PJs ever. Go home, wear your new PJs and go to bed straight away, binge watching your fav tv show. Is there anything more relaxing? Could be even better than a date!

13. If your partner is abroad and you can't be with him, FaceTime him! You can even dress up for each other and do a virtual date.

14. Cook an amazing meal for you and only you.

15. Bake something delicious and chocolatey that you enjoy all by yourself.

16. Gather around your other single friends, or any friends who don't have Valentine's Day plans, have a sleepover, and make together an incredible breakfast in the morning.

17. Send all your friends and family flowers and cute cards showing them love!

18. Game night with the girls.

19. Have a girl's night in and a Netflix Marathon night.

20. Treat yourself, go get your nails done and your hair done, or maybe get a new hair cut?

21. On this day, you can go to the gym and try out a new class.

22. Who says you have to have a significant other to get a couple's massage or facial? Bring a friend or family member with you for the ultimate in relaxation.

23. Have a marathon of "Sex and the City," because nothing beats Carrie Bradshaw's wisdom for making you feel less depressed about dating. Order your favorite pizza and binge-watch the show that celebrates all single women.

24. Avoid using social media. Make it a no-phone Valentine's Day. Following your ex on social media to see how they're celebrating with their new S.O., or seeing all of the happy couple photos in your feed, will not make you happy. It is better for your soul to listen to good music and create art.

25. Offer to babysit your nieces and nephews (or your friend's kids) so their parents can go out. Nothing beats spending time with these innocent souls and their wild imaginations. Order food, watch their favorite movie, bake a brownie, and simply enjoy your time with them.

26. You don't have to wait for someone to buy you flowers; buy some yourself, bring some home, and channel your inner florist to create beautiful bouquets. Use them to decorate your home and enjoy the sweet aroma.

27. Nothing beats laughing your heart out, which is why you can go to a stand-up comedy show, or if you don't feel like going out, wrap yourself in a blanket and watch it on Netflix. After all, one of the most effective ways to improve your mood is to laugh.

28. Be an artist for the day, and now is the time to complete that painting or drawing you've always wanted to do. Get out your brushes, colors, and, of course, canvas, and start creating art.

29. Take the time to replace that light bulb or repair that squeaky door, as well as anything else you've been putting off; trust me, you'll feel better once you've completed everything you've been putting off.

30. We all know how much our furry friends love us no matter what, so spend time with your pet and give them all the love and treats they crave.

31. You know how quotes can empower you and have a positive impact on you? will spend the time printing and gluing all of the quotes you like to the wall So, when you wake up, the first thing you do is look at this positive wall. What a fantastic way to start the day!

32. Do you want to learn something new? The time has come to learn a new language, origami, or really any new skill, and it's a great way to divert your attention away from the fact that you'll be spending Valentine's Day alone, which isn't necessarily a bad thing!

33. Volunteering is always a good idea!

34. Give your home the makeover you've always wanted. Now is the time to pull out your Pinterest board and start making changes to your home or room.

35. If, like me, your music on shuffle is a big mess, take the time to create different playlists for different moods.

Main Image Credits: Phlanx