Five Golden Tips to Spend Quality Time with Your Husband

We live in a time where everybody is running around all week long, between different jobs, family commitments and friends’ gatherings. And sometimes we forget about the important things in life, like bonding with our spouses! And that’s why we want to give you some tips to help you spend that much needed quality time with your husband.

1. Good habits bring good results.

Good habits, like waking up early, are a great way to stretch the day and have some quality time to spend together. Whether you’ll wake up early and just stay in bed to chat and cuddle or to work out, and then have breakfast together, it’s all good. As long as you spend this time doing something that you both like to do with each other.

2. Sometimes it’s okay to ditch your best friend.

We understand that your best friend will be mad if you skipped shopping time, but let’s face it, if you have extra free time to spend with someone, then let it be with your spouse, or at least include them in the plan. Having special time for each other weekly is very important for you to strengthen your relationship.

3. Financial and future planning are not considered as quality time.

No, that three-hour argument over future plans you had with your spouse is not quality time. Quality time is supposed to be relaxing, argument-free and worry-free. We tend to turn marriage into arguments around planning our lives, and we forget to live. And in the middle, we lose feelings, and things get boring. So, keep the fire alive between you two, and enjoy living together.

4. Bring back the honeymoon memories.

Keeping money on the side to plan a mini trip, occasionally, is important. Your hectic life drives you crazy, and for that, you need to unplug, travel somewhere by the sea to relax - it doesn’t have to be expensive though. If you have kids, you can ask your parents to have them for a few days, and if you don’t have anyone to help you, just take them with you. But take that time off from the city and chill.

5. If you can’t find a baby sitter, you can still go on that date!

Yes, you can! Order or cook your favorite food at home, light up candles, and dress up. Your living room is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a nice meal with your spouse after your kids go to bed. Give him a little a massage, and flirt with him, without having to worry about people looking at you.

