The Best Shampoos for Kids to Get Rid of Lice and Nits Fast

It's a very scary moment when you see lice in your child's hair. The only thought you have then is how to get rid of lice super fast. I looked up the best shampoos to get rid of lice and nits and brought you the best options in the market nowadays. These shampoos are the best head lice treatments for kids and it'll also help them avoid getting infected from their friends at school. Here are the best head lice shampoos for your kids...

Fairy Tales Shampoo

One of the best shampoos for kids that is perfect for lice and nits is Fairy Tale Rosemary Repel Daily Kid Shampoo. It's free of parabens, sulphates, gluten and most chemicals that would be harsh on your child's scalp. It's also a really great product for curly hair. It contains a mix of oils like rosemary oil, lavender, peppermint and tea tree oil which help you easily detangle your kid's hair. In addition to the vitamins and minerals that act as a disinfectant for the scalp and gets rid of lice and nits.

School Time Shampoo

Another shampoo that'd be great for kids is School Time Shampoo for Head Lice and Nit Removal, it's very safe to use on your child's hair. Make sure to leave it on the hair for 15 minutes before washing it off for the best results in getting rid of head lice and nits super fast.

Paranix Shampoo

Here's another shampoo that is considered one of the best head lice treatments for kids, that's Paranix Head Lice and Eggs Shampoo. It completely gets rid of lice and nits fast as long as you use it regularly.

Lice Shield Shampoo

There are many options for you to choose from if your kid's hair has lice in it, and one of the best treatments would be Lice Shield Shampoo and Conditioner in 1. It contains 5 different types of essential oils that repel lice and cares for the hair at the same time, which are: Citronella, Rosemary, Lemongrass, Cedar, and Geraniol. It's safe for all family use and it helps clear the hair of lice and nits, and it also works as a repellent to protect the hair from being infected.

Gotcha Covered Shampoo

Another option for the best shampoos to get rid of lice is Gotcha Covered Shampoo. It is a great option since it is free of parabens and sulphates that might harm your child's hair. It also contains many natural oils like tea tree and lavender oil, that protects the hair from head lice. You can use it daily for all family members.

Sinan Shampoo

One of the most famous shampoos in the Middle East that treat head lice and nits is Sinan Shampoo for Head Lice. It's famous because it's effective and very safe or your kid's hair since it's made of natural herbs that provides nutrition for the hair. It also has ingredients that disinfects the scalp and gets rid of head lice and nits super fast.

Licelogic Shampoo

If you're still looking for a great shampoo to get rid of lice and nits, Licelogic Clear and Free Shampoo is another really great choice for your child. It gets rid of lice in just 10 days as long as you use it regularly. It's free of harmful chemicals, so it's safe to use multiple times a week on your kid's hair to completely get rid of lice and nits fast and easily.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ktnewms