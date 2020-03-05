2
| by The Fustany Team

The Top Trending Haircuts That You Want to Try in 2020

We're approaching the first quarter of the new year and everyone's excited for all the trends it's bringing. One of the most important factors that strongly affect our overall look are haircuts and hairstyles. You probably noticed that recently short haircuts are the most trending and the haircut trends for 2020, of course, included short haircuts. But also, you'll be pleased to see that long haircuts and throwback haircuts are also going to be big this year!

Today, we brought a list of the most trending haircuts in 2020:

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery for more of this year's top haircut trends...

'70s Haircut with Curtains Bangs

undefined

A lot of celebs are now rocking the famous '70s hairstyle that frames the face with curtain side swept bangs or a fringe. Also this look has been seen with a more textured and choppy look. Which brings us to the next trend...

Choppy Layers and the 'blow dry' Look

undefined]

Choppy layers are back, giving us major '90s vibes, especially when they're styled to have a poofy blow dry look. Don't you just miss those twisted in ends?

The Bob Haircut 

undefined

Bobs are still going strong like nothing else. This year the bob trends vary. First there's the really short bob, right below the ear. The there's the choppy messy bob. Of course there's everyone's favorite blunt bob and the asymmetrical bob.

Short Bangs

undefined

Bangs are getting shorter as well. This year the bangs trend will mainly be for them to sit above the eyebrows. However, there's also the '70s bangs trend and the '2000s side sweep.

One Length Haircut

undefined

On the longer end of things, it is also going to be popular this year to have all your hair cut at the same length, wether you have really long hair or shorter. 

Really Short Pixie Haircut

undefined

Thanks to the stunning Zoë Kravitz, this year's pixie haircut trend will be all about going really really short and choppy, with really short Audrey Hepburn bangs as well. 


More 2020 haircut inspirations are waiting for you down below, keep scrolling!

Main image credits: Instagram @selenagomez


Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @kaiagerber

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @ellefanning

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lorealhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @rosiehw

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram:@chrisellelim

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @jenatkinhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @zendaya

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @jenatkinhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @dualipa

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @selenagomez

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @selenagomez

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @hairbyadir

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @hairbyadir

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @anhcotran

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @anhcotran

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @riawna

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @traceeellisross

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @zoeisabellakravitz

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @zoeisabellakravitz

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @marktownsend1

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @yarashahidi

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @marktownsend1

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lacyredway

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lacyredway

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lacyredway

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @lacyredway

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @nadine.nassib.njeim

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @tedgibson

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @tedgibson

Top Haircut Trends for 2020

Instagram: @kaiagerber

