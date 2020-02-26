2
Fashion Header image fustany accessories how to wear wide belts trend from fashion week fall 2020 mainimage

| by Mai Atef

How to Wear Wide Belts Inspired by Fall 2020's Runway

Wide waist belts are back with huge popularity and this Fall 2020 fashion week they took over the runways of New York, London and Milan fashion week. A lot of fashion designers have incorporated wide belts into their ready-to-wear looks in different and interesting ways of styling, some of which we haven't seen before...

You can check out in the gallery below over 20 wide belt outfit ideas from the runway.

So of course we had to discuss together how to wear wide belts and style them in different ways:

How to wear wide belts with a casual outfit

undefined

Big wide belts can be easily worn with most of your casual outfits. Like with a sweater and high waisted pants. As for skirts, they also look amazing with these big belts, especially with a loose blouse. You can also try wearing the belt with a more sporty/active-inspired look for a more modern interpretation.

How to wear a wide belt with a coat

undefined

Belts are really popular with coats this season. Most designers paired them with either modern or classic coats for a chic flattering look. Whether you have a simple classic coat or a printed one, try wearing it with a wide belt around the wait. It will add tons of sophistication to your look.

Wide belts with evening dresses

undefined

You might think it's weird to go for a belt with an evening dress but there are actually a lot of belts that would be perfect for an evening look. Like velvet belts or bow belts, and of course corset-like wide belts. 

The different types of wide belts trends on the runway...

undefined

A lot of different styles of belts appeared on the runway that were unique and different from what we're used to seeing with wide belts. Our favorite unconventional wide belts were the scarf-like belts, the knitted belts and the Japanese style wrapped waist belts.

All Image Credits: NOWFASHION


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question!


Etro

Philipp Plein

Philipp Plein

Etro

Cividini

Ermanno Scervino

Emporio Armani

Alberta Ferretti

Etro

Etro

Alberta Ferretti

Huishan Zhang

Roksanda

Chalayan

Roksanda

Bosideng

Erdem

Aliette

Naeem Khan

Aliette

Michael Kors

Oscar de La Renta

Bibhu Mohapatra

Anna Sui

Oscar de La Renta

Carolina Herrera

