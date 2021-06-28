7 Natural Things You Can Do to Control the Pain of Menstrual Cramps

It's that time of the month when we just want to curl up in bed and binge-watch our favorite movies in peace. However, with menstrual cramps it can be difficult to get through the day without feeling exhausted or in constant pain. If you're like me and prefer natural solutions to medications, check out 7 natural things you can do to control your pain of menstrual cramps.

1. Applying heat

Yes, applying heat to your abdomen and lower back is the simplest trick in the book, but it works. Using a heated pad on your abdomen can help relax the muscles of your uterus. Period cramps are caused by these muscles. Heat can also increase circulation in your abdomen, which can relieve pain. According to a 2004 study, applying heat to cramps is more effective than taking pain relievers.

2. Rubbing essential oils on your tummy

Although it is not widely known, essential oils have numerous health benefits. Some essential oils, such as lavender, rose, clover, or cinnamon oil, can help relieve period cramps when massaged onto the abdomen, especially when used in a blend of oils.

Carrier oils work by safely "carrying" the essential oil into your skin and spreading it over a large area. For example, coconut oil or jojoba oil. Rub a few drops between your hands, gently massage your tummy.

According to experts, massaging your abdomen in a circular motion for five minutes every day before and during your period can help reduce cramps and increase circulation in your abdomen.

3. Herbal tea

Certain teas may help relieve menstrual cramps. Although research on herbal teas for menstrual pain relief is limited, chamomile and peppermint teas are frequently recommended for menstrual pain relief because they are calming to the body. You can grab your favorite mug, make some chamomile tea, and try to relax and read your book in peace.

4. Relax in a warm bathtub.

Another way to provide your pelvic muscles with warmth, is to soak in a warm bathtub. To relieve pain, add a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, sage, or rose to your bathwater.

To receive the most benefits, light a few scented candles, play some soothing music, and soak in a warm bath for at least 15 minutes.

5. Yoga









Image credits: The Journey Junkie

Yoga is a gentle exercise that releases endorphins and helps in the prevention or reduction of menstrual symptoms. Experts discovered that women who attended a 60-minute yoga class once a week for 12 weeks experienced significant reductions in period pain. If you want to try yoga, look for a class that includes both a physical and a relaxation component.

So get out your yoga mat, put on some soothing music, and start practicing.

6. Acupuncture

Acupressure is a safe and effective Chinese medicine treatment that is used to treat a variety of health problems. This ancient Asian healing method is thought to calm the nervous system, increase blood flow to internal organs, and reduce inflammation. This treatment requires applying firm pressure to specific body parts with your fingers to help relieve various symptoms. Period pain can be relieved by rubbing circles on your calf above your ankle.

The Acupuncture Method for Menstrual Cramps:

1. Measure four fingertips up from your inner ankle bone.

2. For several minutes, rub this area firmly.

3.Repeat as needed before and during your period on a daily basis.

7. Meditation as a natural pain relief method

Meditation is a tried-and-true remedy for naturally relieving menstrual pain. It may appear that meditating on your cramps is a difficult choice. We find it especially difficult to clear our minds and silence negative thoughts when we are in pain. And we believe that curling up into a ball is the most comfortable position. While it may be difficult to begin this meditation practice, once you do, you will notice how powerful your breathing is. And how it can subtly shift your attention away from your pain. Keeping an open mind may assist you in overcoming any physical discomfort.

Main Image Credits: New Girl