Easy at Home Workouts and Apps to Help You Exercise at Home

Being stuck at home for a long time doesn't mean you have to give up your fitness routine. You can even use this time, no matter how long it is, to get back into fitness or even start incorporating home workouts in your daily routine to lift your mood and energy. As you know, doing home exercises can really help with your immunity as well. Since nowadays we can all train at home and not necessarily go to the gym, we thought we'd show you some of the best home workout apps and easy at home workouts from youtube that will help you a lot.

Note: If you haven't been working out at all, make sure you start slowly and warm up your body first with soft exercises and stretches, so you don't get injured.

Easy at home exercises you can follow with workout Apps

Home Workouts for Weight Loss and Burning Body Fat:

The Best mobile apps for weight loss and body fat burning exercises





Many Android phone users love this application, it not only offers a set of exercises to follow step by step, but also gives you ideas for a healthier diet. If you're eating more veggies these days, you can read about how to keep your vegetables fresh for as long as possible here...





This app is available on the Apple Store, and it has over 30 exercises, all of which help burn fat all over the body and help you lose weight.





The Best at Home Arm Workouts:

There are many arm exercises that you can do at home that don't need gym equipment. These exercises will help you tighten the arm muscles and lose fat. This video is very easy to follow and is only 10 minutes!

Exercise apps for arm workouts





This app is available for both Android and iOS. It gives you in a 30 day challenge to tighten the arm muscles and burn fat in this area.





This app is only available for Android users, and includes a number of great exercises that work on every muscle in your arm.





This is another app that a lot of people love. It helps you have firm, beautiful arms with a daily exercise. It is only available on the App Store.

If you like to go to technology for wellness and health, these apps are amazing for meditation, relaxation and better sleep.





At Home Breast Exercises:

A lot of women suffer from sagging breasts because of breastfeeding, weakness in the breast muscles or because we have bras on all the time. You can try breast exercises, which will help you maintain their shape.

Note: Breast exercises will not increase or decrease their size, they can only help with firming.

Apps for at home breast workouts





This app is available on both the App Store and Google Play. It includes around 23 breast exercises, which you can try and save the ones you like.





For Android users, this app is great with various breast exercises, some of which require weights.





Flat Stomach and Belly Fat Burning Home Workouts:

No matter what you weight it, anyone can have belly fat. A lot of us would love to have abs and to strengthen our abdominal muscles.

There's also an awesome flat stomach workout video here that you have to see.

The best apps for Abs workouts at home





This application is available for iOS user only and a lot of people love it. It offers 8 exercises for beginners, and it gives you a chance to increase the difficulty of the exercises up to three levels.





This is an app that android users love. It provides you with a set of Abs workouts and puts you on a 30-day challenge.





Hip and Thigh Home Workouts:

The hip and thigh area holds a lot of fat and a lot of people struggle with them the most. However, you can take advantage of your time at home and try these workouts.

Hip and thigh workout apps





This app is available on Google Play. It offers different exercises of various difficulty levels, which makes it suitable for everyone.





As for this app, it has 4 different difficulty levels. Whether you're a beginner or have been athletic for years, you will definitely find something that suits you. It is only available on the Apple Store.





Easy at Home Butt Exercises:

It is time to work on tightening the butt muscles. We looked for the easiest butt exercise that you can do quickly at home...

Butt workout apps





This app is available on both Google Play and the App Store. It has 45 workouts for the butt and lower body. It also gives you the chance to create your own program or choose a ready-made one.





This is also available for iPhone and Android users. It puts you in an intense exercise program for a month in order to lift the butt and build muscle really quickly.





At Home Yoga Practices:

Yoga is beautiful and can be very beneficial for the body and mind. This video is great for beginners and it's only 10 minutes.

The best yoga apps





This app is available on both Google Play and the App Store. It teaches many yoga poses with around 19 lessons, and is highly reviewed for being great for beginners.





Also an app for beginners, for it guides you step-by-step on all yoga poses. It is available for both iPhone and Android users.

