For Your 40s: The Most Common Changes That Happen to Vaginas

As you know we're dedicating this month to talking about vaginas and how they change at different ages. From teens, 20s to 30s and now your 40s. It's time to see how your vagina changes in your 40s. Of course every body is different but these are some of the most common changes that happen to women's vaginas at this stage in their life...

How your vagina changes in your 40s:

Just like any body part, the vagina changes with age. Problems can arise like low libido, vaginal dryness and chronic pain. However, you should know that this his normal and can be treated. It just depends on your knowledge and understanding of it so that you can deal with it.

Dryness and inflammation of the vaginal walls

As we age and menopause approaches or has already happened, estrogen levels decrease. In turn, it leads to the contraction of the vaginal mucosa, and thus the vaginal opening narrows and dehydration happens, which may cause inflammations. In this case, you could experience pain while peeing or during sex. But don't worry, this problem is common among many women. According to doctors, it can be overcome by using vaginal moisturisers and lubricants during sex. But it is always recommended to undergo a medical examination, to get the necessary treatment.

Note: Sometimes dryness can happen because of certain medications, like antidepressants. So it is best to consult a doctor to find the cause first.

Thinning of the vaginal walls

As we mentioned earlier, the older we get, the more the levels of estrogen in our body decrease. Before, this hormone worked to strengthen the walls of the vagina, and with its decrease, thinning happens. The walls of the vagina in the forties become very thin and less flexible than before, which makes it more fragile, whether during sexual relations or daily life. It can also cause infections. In this case, it is better to visit a gynecologist to get the necessary treatment.

Discoloration of the vagina

The vaginal tissue (the vagina from the inside) keeps its bright pink color until your 30s. However, with age, this color gradually changes to a paler pink. And this is another indication of the vaginal thinning we talked about earlier. So, once you reach the age of forty, it is always recommended to visit a gynecologist at least once a year, to ensure that these changes are healthy, normal and not the result of any health problems.

Vaginal prolapse and sagging

Vaginal prolapse happens as a result of uterine prolapse. When the pelvic floor muscles stretch and weaken, they cannot support the uterus. As a result, the uterus slips and adds pressure on the vagina, and so what is called 'vaginal prolapse' happens. Although this condition can occur at any age, it is common in the 40s, especially after menopause. Doctors confirm that it is possible to live normally with a mild prolapse when there is no pain, and it can be improved by kegel exercises. But if there's pain, a doctor must intervene and determine the appropriate treatment method.

Hair in the bikini area

Usually the hair in your bikini area grows quickly, and is thick and strong. However, as you get older the hair can start to become much weaker and grow a lot slower. Doctors suggest this is caused by low levels of estrogen.

