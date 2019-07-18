My Top Summer-Friendly Drugstore Foundations That Won't Break the Bank

We are all on the search for the best drugstore foundations that will give us coverage and at the same time won't be as expensive as high-end foundations. Drugstore foundations are perfect for the summer. They usually don't provide full coverage which is a good thing so you can show a bit of your skin and look natural

So a drugstore summer foundation Should...

1. Be Light on your skin so you won't feel uncomfortable when you go outside.

2. Be affordable! Because sometimes you summer shade doesn't match you for the rest of the year, so you might want to save the expensive ones for all year round.

3. Be protective. Which means it should have SPF to protect your skin from the harmful sun rays.

4. Shine and greaseproof for those who have oily skin.

5. Provide light or medium coverage, because you still want your skin to show for a natural summer look.

6. Have correction as a bonus. BB creams and CC creams are base products with added functions, like color correction, hydration and SPF. You can read more about these creams and the difference between them here.

There are many options when it comes to drugstore foundation products. I've tried these ones and loved them:

1. Bourjois 123 Perfect CC Cream





This is a CC cream by bourjois that works as a foundation. It's incredibly light on the skin, it color corrects and provides medium coverage. So it is a great option for a busy summer.

2. Maybelline Fit Me





This foundation is amazing, it comes in many shades so finding your shade won't be a problem. It's easily blended and provides good coverage. It is also made for normal to oily skin so you won't have to worry about your skin shinning or greasing.

3. Loreal True Match Foundation





I have always been a fan of the true match line, it has many shades and the coverage is very satisfying. It has SPF and It also has a rich creamy texture which makes it easily bendable and you can use its matching true match powder to set it and the true match concealer to cover and highlight.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @dana.hourani