Dramatic Eye Makeup Looks That Look Stunning with the Hijab

I cannot tell you the amount of times I was putting on makeup for my Hijabi friend and as I approached a red or pink eyeshadow she squealed "No! This will look horrible when I put my hijab on." With some persuasion and a foundation of trust, I convince her and she tries it and it ends up looking epic.



It is a huge misconception that dramatic, intense makeup looks do not look good with the hijab. Don't shy away from doing an intense smokey eye or having a pop of color. There really are no limits to what you can play around with. Your hijab can even elevate your eye makeup and make it look a lot more interesting and elegant. So you can find below some proof of dramatic eye makeup looks with hijab that look absolutely stunning.