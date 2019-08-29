Learn to Recreate Hend Sabry's Venice Film Festival 2019 Makeup Look

I can easily tell you that I really fell in love with Hend Sabry's look for the opening of the 2019 Venice Film Festival. But most importantly we were all excited to hear that Hend Sabry is joining the jury panel of the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film and is the first Arab woman ever to do so.

After looking at some of her pictures I felt like she was able to combine elegance and simplicity for an effortless look. Hend Sabry wore a dress by Etro with simple minimal jewelry. She wore a Bulgari bracelet, 2 rings and simple earrings.





It seems like Hend wanted to go for all round simple look by having a soft nude smokey eye. The rest of the makeup was monochromatic with nude shades and beautiful bronzed skin. Her makeup was done by Concetta Argondizzo and if you want to get Hend Sabry's makeup look at the Venice Film Festival, the tutorials below can help you out.

Soft Neutral Smokey Eyes Makeup Tutorial

Follow this makeup tutorial by Shonagh Scott to get a similar makeup look to Hend's. It will help you learn how to achieve a soft eye makeup look that still has some depth and sexiness to it.

How to Get Perfect Nude Lips

You can apply nude lipstick in a way that gives you a great pout and chic lip like Hend's. Watch the tutorial below by Makeup By Yani.

....and of course Venice Film Festival's red carpet was full of many stars with a lot of gorgeous makeup looks. You can take a look at some of the red carpet looks below here.

1 of 7 Barbara Palvin 2 of 7 Candice Swanepoel 3 of 7 Hend Sabry 4 of 7 Martha Hunt 5 of 7 Isabeli Fontana 6 of 7 Sofia Richie 7 of 7 Vera Arrivabene





Main Image Credits: Instagram @hendsabri

All Image Credits: Getty Images