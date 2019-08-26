Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Teaches His Glam Makeup Secrets

I'm an avid follower of Tati Westbrook's YouTube channel for her amazing product reviews, and I had watched the videos she filmed with Scott Barnes, makeup legend and Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist. I knew right away, knowing how much you guys love JLo's makeup, that I had to share with you the tips he gives to Tati.

We are in the day and age of media all around us and women are becoming very interested in doing their own makeup for big events and even for their own wedding. For me, I love playing around with color, but I'm generally more of a lightweight makeup and natural kind of girl, even for big events, but I couldn't help but be blown away by the skill and artistry behind his technique, he does have the hand of an artist and he's a master at contouring and sculpting the face and creating that bronzed goddess look.

The tips and makeup tutorial below are for full on glam makeup looks, Scott focuses on the technique he uses for concerts, shows, red carpet events. Scott Barnes has worked with JLo for 19 years and his makeup technique is all about making sure it looks great with any angle and under any lighting at her shows.

If you're looking for how to get Jennifer Lopez's makeup look and signature bronzed glow, scroll down to the video below where Scott does Tati's makeup.



Here are some of the tips he talks about in his videos with Tati:





Jaw Contour: Keep the Face Relaxed

Remember as your contouring your jaw to relax your face, don't clench or make any faces, because you're not changing the structure of your face. Scott contours the jaw using a paintbrush-looking brush. He applies the contour shade right under the jaw, creating a deep shadow and sculpting into the desired shape. He blends downwards to the neck and goes down in a V shape for those looking to add more definition.

Contouring the Cheekbones

To contour the cheekbones he says to not to do a straight line because it's not natural, instead he lets the contour maneuver the cheek and see where your cheek bone naturally sits and go along/underneath and blend downwards. This broadens the cheek area above and gives a more pronounced bigger cheek.

Contour for Fuller Lips

His trick to getting full lips is actually not by over lining the lips, but by contouring them. He applies the contour shade with a thin defined eyebrow just outside the natural lip line, and blends it slightly inwards at the 2 corners of the lip. When applying foundation he slightly dabs some of the foundation on the lip to blend out the contour. Then with the lip gloss he take it slightly out to the edge of the lip to even give it more fullness. I really recommend you watch his technique in the video below...

Cream Products

Scott loves cream products. To him they work slightly better than powder, because with layering makeup, cream products look like they're coming from inside the skin and end up looking more natural.

Setting the Under Eye Area

He likes to use his translucent powder, that slightly has some pink undertones, so that it can cancel out any blueness or purple darkness under the eye.

Backcombs Mascara

Scott likes to kind of use this gentle backcombing movement when applying mascara. You know kind of how you back comb the hair, basically going agains the lash. He then uses the tip of the mascara wand to separate the lashes. He also uses the wand tip on the bottom lashes to bring the lashes together, slightly clumping them, but very softly and it really flatters the eye.

Shimmer Eyebrow Gel

Yes, some eyebrow gels have shimmer in them and Scott likes them because they add even more glow to the overall look. Also, don't worry your brows won't look metallic, it's really subtle.

Break in the False Lash

He recommends loosening up the band of your false lash gently and curving it (see the video) so that it fits easily and nicely on your lash line.





Scott Barnes's Recommended Products:

Lashes

He uses his own lashes from his cosmetic brand and he uses the lashes Vanessa on JLo a lot.

Lip Gloss

One of his favorite lip glosses are by the brand Victoria Duke Beauty.

Highlighter Palette

He uses the Private Society Glow Getter Highlight Palette a lot and likes to swirl together more than one shade from the palette.

Neutrogena Spray

His favorite drugstore product is the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen. This his trick for giving the body an amazing glow with the added bonus of the SPF protecting the skin. Also when you put highlighter on top, it intensifies the glow even more.



Body Bronzing Mist

Airbrush Bronzing Mist by Hampton Sun Gives an amazing and instant bronzed glow to the body.

Metal Eyeshadows

Scott used the Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Eyeshadows on JLo for this years Met Gala and her eye look looked stunning.

Eyeshadow Palette

He mentioned loving the Iconic London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette for its beautiful shimmers.

Lip Liner

His favorite lip liner is by the brand Sorme and Tati used the lip liner in the shade Natural Nude #7.













Main Image Credits: Instagram @scottbarnes68