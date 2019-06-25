Fustany Tried It: Lancôme L'Absolu Lacquer Makes My Lips Look Incredible!

'Buildable high shine long-wear lip gloss'...usually brands make claims and people test out their products and object to these claims. However, I can say that the above product description by Lancôme was, to me, 100 % true.

I know a lot of you are over the excruciatingly matte lipstick trend, not completely, we still love a matte lip, but some of us are looking to change things up a bit. Thankfully brands have brought back good quality lipglosses and even better...lip lacquers. I would say lip lacquers are a hybrid between a lip gloss and a lipstick.





Image Credits: Lancôme

I got the Lancôme L'Absolu Lacquer in shade 274 Beige Sensation and It is now what I wear the most on a day to day basis and for evening events as well. The formula, first and foremost, is incredible. It is a bit sticky but nothing I can't live with. It is extremely hydrating, which came as a pleasant surprise to me. I would notice that my lips felt amazing after the lacquer wore off at the end of the day.

Image Credits: Lancôme

I also never thought a gloss-like formula would be long-lasting, but this is! Even when it fades off, it starts to fade away gently, in a nice way that doesn't leave you with a '90s lip line, but with a nice, healthy looking stain. It's high shine makes my lips look amazing! The formula is really really shiny, but somehow it doesn't look too unnatural, it actually makes my lips look really plump and healthy. It's easy to reapply throughout the day and the best part is that it is really buildable, depending on the intensity and look you want to go for. It can build up to a really pigmented and intense color.





Image Credits: Lancôme



As for this shade, I cannot begin to explain how happy I was to come across this nude. I have trouble finding the perfect nude, because on me it's either too pink/rose or too brown. This shade is amazing, it suits each and every makeup look I've tried it with so far and sometimes I add it on top of a lipstick or a liquid lipstick and it makes the shades even more flattering and gives off the perfect balance between pigment and a flattering shine and plumpness to the lips.





Image Credits: Sephora

It's a bit pricey but worth it for me, so maybe next month I'll spoil myself to another shade and go for a bright color. I'll keep you guys updated!