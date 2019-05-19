2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustanu beauty skicare natural homemade diy hydrating face masks mainimage

| by Omneya Hossam

5 Natural Homemade Facial Masks to Keep Your Skin Hydrated

After fasting for a lot many hours during the day in Ramadan our body loses so much water and so does our skin. Drinking enough water is essential to maintain a good hydration level. However, sometimes we don’t drink enough water and in order to protect and help your skin to stay hydrated, here are 5 natural homemade hydrating face masks to keep your the skin nourished in Ramadan.

1. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask

These 2 ingredients have super hydrating powers, you will literally feel the difference in matter of minutes.

Simply cut 1/2 a cucumber in the blender, add 1 Tbsp of aloe vera gel and blend. Add the mixture on your face for 15-30 minutes and rinse with cool water.

2. Oats, Milk, and Honey Mask

If you want to hydrate your skin and nourish it, this mask is great for all skin types especially oily to combination skin.

In a blender add 2-3 dried oats and 1 Tbsp whole milk and blend. Then add 1 Tbsp of honey. Apply to your skin and leave for 20 minutes then wash off with cool water.

3. Strawberry & Yogurt Mask

Yogurt doesn’t only taste great, it’s also very hydrating and perfect for all skin types. Strawberries are full of antioxidants and vitamins. So the two together make a hydrating and beneficial mask. 

Mix together with a whisk or blender 2 Tbsp of yogurt and 1-2 strawberries. Apply to your face for 10-15 minutes and rinse with water.

4. Avocado and Vitamin E Mask

When it comes to hydration vitamin E is essential and right for the job and avocados are of course really good and hydrating for your skin. 

Mash 1/2 an avocado and add vitamin E oil. Apply it to your skin and leave for 10-20 minutes then rinse with warm water.

5. Cocoa & Yogurt Mask

Believe it or not, cocoa has hydrating and brightening effects and its smell is quite relaxing. Add 1/2 tsp of cocoa to 1-2 tbsp of Yogurt. Apply to your skin and leave for 12-15 minutes then rinse with cool water.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @emilyvartanian

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!



You might also like




Tags: Basic skincare  Combination skin  Skincare  Skin care tips  Dehydrated skin  Healthy skin  Diy beauty  Diy  Easy diy  Face mask  Facial mask  Hydration masks  Masks  Natural masks  Mask  Beauty 101  Beauty  Homemade beauty recipes  Beauty essentials  Beauty ideas  Beauty routines  Beauty tips  Beauty tricks  Home remedies  Natural remedies 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑