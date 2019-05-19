5 Natural Homemade Facial Masks to Keep Your Skin Hydrated

After fasting for a lot many hours during the day in Ramadan our body loses so much water and so does our skin. Drinking enough water is essential to maintain a good hydration level. However, sometimes we don’t drink enough water and in order to protect and help your skin to stay hydrated, here are 5 natural homemade hydrating face masks to keep your the skin nourished in Ramadan.

1. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask

These 2 ingredients have super hydrating powers, you will literally feel the difference in matter of minutes.

Simply cut 1/2 a cucumber in the blender, add 1 Tbsp of aloe vera gel and blend. Add the mixture on your face for 15-30 minutes and rinse with cool water.

2. Oats, Milk, and Honey Mask

If you want to hydrate your skin and nourish it, this mask is great for all skin types especially oily to combination skin.

In a blender add 2-3 dried oats and 1 Tbsp whole milk and blend. Then add 1 Tbsp of honey. Apply to your skin and leave for 20 minutes then wash off with cool water.

3. Strawberry & Yogurt Mask

Yogurt doesn’t only taste great, it’s also very hydrating and perfect for all skin types. Strawberries are full of antioxidants and vitamins. So the two together make a hydrating and beneficial mask.

Mix together with a whisk or blender 2 Tbsp of yogurt and 1-2 strawberries. Apply to your face for 10-15 minutes and rinse with water.

4. Avocado and Vitamin E Mask

When it comes to hydration vitamin E is essential and right for the job and avocados are of course really good and hydrating for your skin.

Mash 1/2 an avocado and add vitamin E oil. Apply it to your skin and leave for 10-20 minutes then rinse with warm water.

5. Cocoa & Yogurt Mask

Believe it or not, cocoa has hydrating and brightening effects and its smell is quite relaxing. Add 1/2 tsp of cocoa to 1-2 tbsp of Yogurt. Apply to your skin and leave for 12-15 minutes then rinse with cool water.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @emilyvartanian