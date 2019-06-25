2
Fashion Header image jessthrowiton 54209300 1263081500513988 5994485034519024716 n

| by Hager Hatem

Pearl Bags Are the Trendiest Summer Accessory for a Modern Feminine Look

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Pearls are the trendiest stone this season, like I am sure you’ve noticed in hair accessories, clothes, earrings, necklaces, and the list can go on and on. Today we are here to tell you about the pearl bag trend that many fashion bloggers are wearing nowadays, it will add a touch of femininity to your look.

The thing about the pearl bags is that they are available in so many summery colors like white, pink and rose. They go with a lot of pieces that you have in your summer wardrobe, so it is not exclusive to one style, it could be worn with casual or classic outfits or even at the beach.

We suggest you pick the small ones for the classic evening outfits or for the beach gatherings. As for the bucket bag, it would fit the daytime more. Pearl bags are good in general for a modern practical look.

Here are a diverse collection of pearl bags that we think you should and try and don’t forget to tell us which one you liked best...


Main Image Credits: Instagram @jessthrowiton_

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @himani

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @hadiaghaleb

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @himani.mevada

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @lauri.style

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @tammy.tot

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @jessthrowiton

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @lenaterlutter

pearl bags for a feminine summer look

Instagram: @swoon_love

