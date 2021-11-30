Thanks to Ms. Rona we have to wear our masks all of the time. This gave us the chance to give more love to our eyes and brows, cause it's the only feature visible from the mask. Most of us have become obsessed with having thick brows and eyelashes; don't get me wrong, I am also obsessed with having thick brows and eyelashes, but I started by applying natural oils. If natural oils aren't your thing, you've probably heard of lash lift, the new beauty trend that everyone is doing. If you're not sure what it is? or have any questions about it, I'll answer them all and even tell you the pros and cons of a lash lift.

First things first, what exactly is a lash lift?

Lash Lift is a professional treatment that should only be performed by a professional. Please make sure that she is certified and knows what she is doing. Lash lift curls your lashes and gives them a dark tint to give the appearance that you are wearing mascara when, in fact, you are not. So, a curling rod and a solution are used to set the lashes permanently curled and looking extra luscious. You could compare lash lift to having your lashes permed. The technician only works with your natural lashes, no extensions or fake lashes are used. The results are fantastic, and you've just saved yourself from having to use mascara and eyelash curlers.

How long does a lash lift last?

The lash lift lasts about 6 weeks. It is determined by the natural growth cycle of your hair. If they take their time, it will last longer than if they grow quickly, and vice versa. As your lashes grow longer, they lose their curl. However, how you care for your lashes will determine how long your lash lift will last.

How do you keep your lash lift looking good for as long as possible?





For the first 24 hours after the treatment, avoid using water or mascara.

For the first 24 hours after the treatment, avoid using lash serums, eyelash extensions, or eye creams.

After the treatment, only use oil-free products on your face.

For the first night, sleep on your back to avoid bending your lashes out of shape.

Okay, let's get to the part that most of us are looking forward to the pros and cons.





The pros:

1. The best part is that a lash lift can make your eyes look bigger if that is what you want. If you're wondering how it works, lash lift enhances your natural lashes by making them appear longer, separate, and curled upwards. As a result, your eyes look bigger and more open.

2. If you simply hate wearing mascara but enjoy the way it makes your lashes look. The lash lift is the solution. It allows you to go mascara-free while still looking like you're wearing it.

3. You can still wear mascara if you want to have thick lashes and want to give your lash lift an extra boost. Unlike lash extensions, which have some limitations.

4. One of the most significant advantages of lash lift is that it only takes one sitting to achieve such a glamorous look. There are no touch-ups or follow-up appointments required for the treatment.

5. It is a treatment that takes up to an hour or maybe less . As a result, you won't have to cancel the rest of your plans for that day.

6. If you are not a fan of getting too much or doing too much when it comes to your make-up or face routine, a lash lift is a very low-maintenance option that will leave you with luscious lashes that you will no longer have to worry about.

7. Lash lift is the only lash treatment that has been shown to last for more than a month. It can even last for 2-3 months for some people.

The cons:

1. As I previously stated and will repeat, it is critical to have a lash lift performed by a professional because one mistake will leave you regretting it. Although it is uncommon, a lack of expertise can result in chemical burns and dry eyes. It takes a very skilled and experienced hand to apply the setting solution so close to the eyes.

2. Lash lift requires skipping eye makeup for a few days before the treatment, which is a disadvantage for people who wear it on a daily basis.

3. People with sensitive eyes, such as those who can't wear contact lenses or even eyeliner on their waterline, may experience Niagara Falls. The solution used on the lashes during the lash lift can be irritating to sensitive eyes.

4. Dry eyes are common after lash lifts. If you're wondering why the lashes are curled up during the lash lift, it's because it exposes the Meibomian glands along the edge of the lids or the waterline. This can result in red eyes, burning lids, puffiness, or, worse, a decrease in your ability to produce healthy tears.

5. You must choose between lash lift and lash extensions. You can't have it all.

Main Image Credits: Pinterest