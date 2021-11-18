If you ask any girl what she wishes she could have for the rest of her life, she will most likely say beautiful nails and long lashes. So, today I'm going to help you with one of your wishes, and that is the lash part. Today we're going to talk about your gorgeous lashes. I've always wanted to get lash extensions, but I'm afraid of the whole thing, so come on sis, I'll let you in on a little secret. Mascaras help me achieve the long lashes I desire; it's a better option for me. So, if you're afraid of getting anything near your eyes, you've come to the right place, because today we'll be talking about 10 mascaras that will give you the false lashes effect.

Is this the TikTok mascara? Yes, it is! The purpose of Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is to lengthen your lashes. Its formula is very lightweight, with bamboo extracts and lengthening fibers. The bristles on the long brush are quite thin, so there is no clumping. You read that correctly. It's a clump-free mascara! It only takes two strokes to achieve the desired lashes. It's a little pricey, but it's well worth it.









This best-selling mascara provides a lot of volume. It will instantly give you long-looking, fuller, and separated lashes. Its cone-shaped fiber brush helps in the development of thickness and length for all-day wear, and the best part is that it does not flake or fade. The price is very reasonable. Another advantage is that it is cruelty-free.

Lancome's mascara is exactly what you need, volumizing and lengthening at the same time. The best part is that it is waterproof. The curvy wand thickens eyelashes in one swipe, but you can double up on coats for even thicker lashes. It keeps your lashes curled without transferring onto your skin, which is what we look for in a mascara.









Max Factor never fails to deliver, and their mascara lives up to its name. After applying it, your lashes will look longer, thicker, and more dramatic, and if you want more thickness, apply another layer. The only thing that may annoy some of you is the thick plastic brush; some may like it, while others may say "thank you next."

If you hate applying makeup, including mascara, but still want your lashes to look beautiful, try Glossier's Lash Slick. With conditioning ingredients like Provitamin B5 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, the weightless formula enhances lashes. The best part is that it is fragrance-free and water-resistant, so smudges are a thing of the past.









Consider Maybelline's Falsies Lash Lift as the first instant lash lift in a bottle, almost like a magic trick. It dries quickly and without clumping. Girls with sensitive eyes should not be concerned because it is extremely safe. The brush is ideal because it has a double-curved shape that both lengthens and volumizes lashes.

This mascara is a game changer; the formula volumizes the lashes while remaining clump-free, and the best part is that it will not clump no matter how many times you reapply it. It catches all of the eyelashes, the full bristled brush will not leave a single one behind! Scandal eyes reloaded is not a joke; you know how you have to remove your mascara by getting a make-up remover, rubbing your eyes, and going through this long process? This mascara can be removed with warm water, it's that simple.









The visibly chunky formula and curvy, dense brush of Anastasia's Lash Brag Mascara can surprisingly achieve thick and voluminous lashes. A friendly reminder that not all mascaras are capable of doing this without clumping or flaking. The formula builds itself both upward and outward with a couple of swipes, so the bigger the better, you'll have fanned out lashes for sure after applying it.

Too Faced is famous for its iconic Better Than Sex mascara, but Damn Girl is the real deal! The name itself is very sassy, which will make me want to use it regardless of how good it is. When "Damn Girl" is layered together, it creates one long, weightless super lash with an instant full load of extreme volume. It contains "innovative polymers," which claim to keep lashes flexible as they lift. The brush is large enough to hold a lot of product, but not so much that it leaves you with clumpy eyelashes. With a single swipe, you'll have your lashes ready!









The Perversion Mascara by Urban Decay formula helps lashes grow, but the real point is that it instantly delivers full, dark lashes on a scale from subtle to wow. The slick and creamy formula coats each and every lash. This product's effects are enhanced by multiple coats, bringing your eyes to life with each swipe. There isn't a single lash missing from the drama.

Main Image Credits: Allure