| by Omneya Hossam

How to DIY an Eyelash Growth Serum for Fuller and Thicker Lashes

Our eyelashes really get mistreated all the time. All these mascara, makeup removers, facial washes, false eyelashes, dust and pollution isn't their best friend. All this makes them weak and thin and not all of us were born with naturally thick long lashes. Using an eyelash serum may help them grow thicker, fuller and maintain the existing ones. I believe that the best products are homemade and that's why I come bearing gifts! Here you go, a DIY eyelash growth serum recipe that actually works.

Ingredients:

- Castor Oil

- Vitamin E drops

- Sweet Almond Oil

Steps:

1. Mix 1 tsp of each ingredient together. 

 2. Put them in a bottle and apply to your eyelashes before bedtime, everyday.

Castor oil is really good for hair growth. Vitamin E and sweet almond oil are hydrating and protective agents. Use this regularly before sleeping and be careful not to get the serum in your eyes.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @lilyjcollins

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!





Tags: Diy  Diy beauty  Easy diy  Beauty 101  Beauty essentials  Beauty hacks  Beauty tips  Beauty tricks  Natural beauty products  Basic skincare  Eyelashes  Natural remedies  Home remedies 




