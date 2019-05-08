Black Nail Polish Is Back, Check out How You Can Make It Less Basic

Early and mid '2000s black nail polish on short nails was all the rage. As time passed it started shifting to deep maroon, dark purples and blues and slowly we started to see pitch black nail polish less and less, except as a nail art tool. This year we're starting to see more of it and I guess the hunt for the perfect black nail polish with resume once more.

If you're over the basics, you might want to try something a little different this year, try a manicure with black nail art designs. This strong shade is an endless creative spectrum and you can experiment on the days you need a pick me up or a manicure that has you "I can't stop staring at my nails!" all day. I picked out some diverse black nail designs, but my preferences will always be the sleek, minimal and delicate ones. Are you with me?





Main Image Credits: Instagram @imarninails