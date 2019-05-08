2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails black nail art designs 2019 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Black Nail Polish Is Back, Check out How You Can Make It Less Basic

Early and mid '2000s black nail polish on short nails was all the rage. As time passed it started shifting to deep maroon, dark purples and blues and slowly we started to see pitch black nail polish less and less, except as a nail art tool. This year we're starting to see more of it and I guess the hunt for the perfect black nail polish with resume once more. 

If you're over the basics, you might want to try something a little different this year, try a manicure with black nail art designs. This strong shade is an endless creative spectrum and you can experiment on the days you need a pick me up or a manicure that has you "I can't stop staring at my nails!" all day. I picked out some diverse black nail designs, but my preferences will always be the sleek, minimal and delicate ones. Are you with me?


Main Image Credits: Instagram @imarninails

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.


Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @vanityprojects
Instagram: @vanityprojects
Instagram: @vanityprojects
Instagram: @vanityprojects
Instagram: @shoreditchnails
Instagram: @shoreditchnails
Instagram: @shoreditchnails
Instagram: @shoreditchnails
Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Instagram: @paintbucketnails
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @paintboxnails
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @oliveandjune
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @nailplace.manicure
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails
Instagram: @imarninails

You might also like




Tags: Nails  Matte nails  Metallic nails  Nail art  Nail designs  Nail polish  Nail trends  Nailpolish  White nail polish  Black  2019 trends  Beauty trends 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑