Our Breakdown of the Fall 2018 Nail Polish Collections and Trends

We all know the fall classics, burgundies and browns, but what's new this Fall 2018 when it comes to your nails? What have brands creatively added to their range of fall nail polish collections? Metallics have made their way to almost each of the below collections. There's also a wide range of orange color palettes and a very interesting raspberry shade that seems to be really trending this fall. Here's our breakdown:

1. Chanel Le Vernis Velvet

Chanel came this year for Fall/Winter 2019 with a matte formula, taking two of the most classic nail polish shades and making them in a new velvety formula. Matte nails were all the rage a couple of seasons ago, so will you be going back to it with Chanel's iconic shades?





Image Credits: Instagram @chanel.beauty





2. KL Polish Fall in the City

Kathleen Lights came to conquer with her new fall collection with diverse interesting additions of color. The very well loved YouTuber elevated the brand's range with a mixture of metallics, shimmers and creams. That yellow shade has caught the eyes of many and so has the beautiful raspberry shades that is a perfect transition from summer.





Image Credits: Instagram @klpolish







3. Dior Vernis Dior en Diable

Dior's Fall 2018 limited edition beauty collection includes 5 unique nail polish shades. A creamy and trending orange shade with specks of shimmer running through it, a bright mustard yellow, a coral rose, a gorgeous shimmery lavender and a classic oxblood. Take your pick!





Image Credits: Dior





3. Essie Fall 2018 Limited Edtion

Everyone's beloved Essie's new collection is NYC inspired with the cutest names referencing the city. An almost mirror-like silver metallic pops among the fall 2018 limited edition shades. It also has the raspberry shade we mentioned before and two bottles from the orange family, one is creamsicle bright and the other in a stunning, metallic, deeper, copper.





Image Credits: Instagram @essie





4. Butter London

Silver and orange make another appearance at Butter London's cover for fall. This time the silver is a peel-off glitter and the orange is leaning more brown. There is a classic red and a black, which has been making a strong comeback on the runway!





Image Credits: Butter London





Main Image Credits: Instagram @essie