Everything You Need to Know About Treating Underarms Pigmentation

How we care for our armpits differs from person to person. Our hair removal methods are even varied; some women prefer to sugar or shave, while others believe in leaving their body hair alone. When it comes to deodorants, everyone has a different opinion, such as whether it is best to use a natural deodorant or an antiperspirant to help with sweating. But, in the end, it all comes down to your comfort and what works for you. Let us all agree that your underarms should be the same color as your skin. However, the skin at the armpits can darken from time to time, and while dark underarms aren't usually a big deal, they can be annoying, especially in the summer.

In this article, you will find multiple methods for treating underarm pigmentation.

Let's start with the basics: why do we have dark armpits?





Underarms pigmentation is a very common thing, ladies out there, you don't need to worry about it. However, there are a few factors that may cause this to occur.

1. Your hair removal method can have an impact on the pigmentation of your underarms. For example, if the method you're using isn't working for your skin type, you should try a different one.

2. If you shave your underarms, another source of underarm discoloration is your razor. Shaving can darken and thicken the skin over time, especially if done on dry skin or with a dull blade. It is healthier to use a new razor every time you shave, to apply shaving cream or aloe vera gel before shaving, and to avoid shaving on dry skin.

3. Underarm pigmentation may be caused by the deodorant you use on a daily basis. Deodorants and antiperspirants contain ingredients that can irritate the skin, and any inflammation can cause thickening and darkening of the skin over time.

4. Some deodorants include aluminum, and it's a common active ingredient in antiperspirants. It clogs sweat ducts and irritates the skin, causing the underarms to darken.

5. Avoid deodorants with fragrance and alcohol if you have sensitive skin, as both can irritate it and cause dark underarms.

The most important question is, how do we say adiós to dark underarms?

1. Do not over scrub.

We must all agree that maintaining a healthy balance is critical; overdoing something can ruin it. As a result, the majority of dermatologists recommend natural home remedies. But here's the catch: we'll always use it excessively. Over-exfoliating, for example, is the most common do-it-yourself mistake. Scrubbing with raw sugar may appear to be a good idea at first, but it will only irritate the area, causing more thickening if done excessively.



2. At-home exfoliation twice a week.

You will need:

- One tablespoon of lemon juice acts as a lightning agent.

- Add one tablespoon of Aloe Vera.

Apply this mixture to the armpits and leave for 10 minutes, then wash off normally.

Disclaimer: Ladies, please be cautious. While this recipe contains lemon juice, you should always be extra careful when using acidic ingredients in DIY skin recipes. To balance the intensity of citrus, combine it with gentle ingredients; when used alone, it can irritate sensitive skin and make the area more sensitive to the sun.

3. Cucumber and Aloe Vera mask.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera masks are excellent for the skin because they are both moisturizing and act as an anti-inflammatory. They are both made of water and are used to hydrate the skin.

4. Consider laser and micro-needling treatments if you're sick of home remedies.





If you are not a fan of home remedies, there are other treatment options available, such as micro-needling, chemical peels, and low-fluence laser therapy. Remember that if you want to see a significant improvement, you must be consistent in attending your sessions or undergoing multiple procedures.



An advice from me to you: if you want to chemical peel this area, I do not recommend doing so at home; instead, it is best to seek the help of a professional.

5. Follow in the footsteps of our ancestors.





We women are certainly familiar with sugaring, and our mothers and grandmothers swear by it. Based on my personal experience, I believe it is a safe method of hair removal that has never caused my underarms to darken. It is best to make it after you finish your period on a regular basis to see results.



6. Avoid using hot wax on your underarms.





I use hot wax on my arms and I love how quick it is. One day, I decided to use it on my underarms and I must say, this was a mistake! It wasn't too hot, but my sensitive skin couldn't handle it, and my underarms darkened as a result. After that incident, I returned to sugaring.



How can you keep your underarm pigmentation from reappearing after you've treated it?

1. Our underarms are a very sensitive area, so if you notice a darkening, change your deodorant.

2. Sweating is completely normal and there is nothing to be ashamed of; however, if you sweat a lot, it is best to avoid natural deodorants because the majority of them do not limit sweating and are highly fragranced. Plant-based fragrances can cause allergic reactions in some people. Some people experience irritation and a rash as a result of excessive sweating.

3. If you want to keep the area hair-free, consider your hair removal method and do it on a regular basis, even in the winter.

4. Last but not least, love yourself. It's fine to have dark underarms; after all, we're all humans, and we like to experiment every now and then, especially when we hear about a new product.

