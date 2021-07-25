Earrings are a small, significant detail that can make or break an outfit! Is it really that important that an earring can change the look of your outfit from formal to casual? Yes, or perhaps I'm exaggerating slightly, but I love earrings and believe that an earring can completely transform an outfit.

Just as we have different body shapes, we have different face shapes, and each shape is unique in its own way, and because of that, you need to be wearing the right earrings to compliment your beauty.

First, we must identify the five different face shapes that exist. The shapes are oval, round, heart, square, and diamond. This article will help you to choose flattering earrings for your face shape.

1. Square shaped face









The square face is identified by a strong, beautiful geometric jawline. Hoop earrings and long drop earrings with rounded designs complement their beautiful face. These rounded shapes will help to balance your appearance by softening the angles of your cheekbones and jaw.





2. Round shaped face









Round-shaped people have rounder cheeks, and their faces take an overall circular shape. Earrings that are most suitable for you, are drop earrings and long dangles compliment your features, and elongate your face.





3. Heart-shaped face









A heart-shaped face is characterized by a forehead that is wider than the cheeks, and a face that narrows toward the chin. Always look for earrings that are wider at the bottom than at the top to balance your natural triangle shape. Earrings with soft curves, such as tear-drop styles, will look beautiful on you.





4. Oval shaped face









The oval face shape is the most easily styled because it has a versatile shape. The majority of earrings flatter their face. It has a not-too-wide forehead, and the line from your forehead blends with your high cheekbones. Your face may narrow slightly, resulting in a rounded chin. Pearls, teardrops, and ovals are the best earring shapes for your face because they provide a soft complement to your face's natural contour.

5. Diamond-shaped face





The diamond face shape is characterized by a narrower forehead and chin than the cheekbones. Earrings with more width than length will compliment your natural beauty and are a perfect choice. Earrings with delicate drops and a combination of curves and straight lines are also flattering.







