2
Summer 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany flattering earrings for your face shape cover1

| by Salma Ihab

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Earrings are a small, significant detail that can make or break an outfit! Is it really that important that an earring can change the look of your outfit from formal to casual? Yes, or perhaps I'm exaggerating slightly, but I love earrings and believe that an earring can completely transform an outfit.

Just as we have different body shapes, we have different face shapes, and each shape is unique in its own way, and because of that, you need to be wearing the right earrings to compliment your beauty.

First, we must identify the five different face shapes that exist. The shapes are oval, round, heart, square, and diamond. This article will help you to choose flattering earrings for your face shape.

The Fustany X Ask a Stylist Beauty Box Will Keep Your Skin Glowing All Summer Long

1. Square shaped face


Square face shape

Image Credits: Glamour

The square face is identified by a strong, beautiful geometric jawline. Hoop earrings and long drop earrings with rounded designs complement their beautiful face. These rounded shapes will help to balance your appearance by softening the angles of your cheekbones and jaw.

Hoop earrings for square face shape

Image Credits: Parfois, Parfois

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Hoop Earrings

2. Round shaped face 


Round face shape

Image credits: Glamour

Round-shaped people have rounder cheeks, and their faces take an overall circular shape. Earrings that are most suitable for you, are drop earrings and long dangles compliment your features, and  elongate your face.

Earrings for round face shape

Image Credits: Parfois, Parfois

How to Layer Your Bracelets With Your Watch

3. Heart-shaped face 


Heart face shape

Image Credits: Glamour

A heart-shaped face is characterized by a forehead that is wider than the cheeks, and a face that narrows toward the chin. Always look for earrings that are wider at the bottom than at the top to balance your natural triangle shape. Earrings with soft curves, such as tear-drop styles, will look beautiful on you.

Earrings for heart face shape

Image Credits: Parfois, Parfois

How to Prevent Your Accessories From Tarnish and Discoloration

4. Oval shaped face 


Oval face shape

Image Credits: Glamour

The oval face shape is the most easily styled because it has a versatile shape. The majority of earrings flatter their face. It has a not-too-wide forehead, and the line from your forehead blends with your high cheekbones. Your face may narrow slightly, resulting in a rounded chin. Pearls, teardrops, and ovals are the best earring shapes for your face because they provide a soft complement to your face's natural contour.

The Story Behind the Cartier Love Bracelet

5. Diamond-shaped face 


Diamond face shape'

Image credits: Glamour

The diamond face shape is characterized by a narrower forehead and chin than the cheekbones. Earrings with more width than length will compliment your natural beauty and are a perfect choice. Earrings with delicate drops and a combination of curves and straight lines are also flattering.

Earrings for diamond face shape

Image Credits: Parfois, Parfois

Main Image Credits: Instagram @taraemad


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape
Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape

Flattering Earrings for Your Face Shape


You might also like




Tags: Earrings  Hoop earrings  Face shapes  Heart face shape  Long face shape  Oval face shape  Round face shape  Square face shape  Accessories  Jewelry 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑