Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories layali eguenie hats ramadan 2018 mainimage 3

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Layali Eugenie Has Us Royal Wedding Reminiscing with These Beautiful Hats and Headpieces

From The Royal Wedding to Ramadan series, we've seen hats or the fashion-fancy word for them 'fascinators' twice in a month. Is this the introduction to bringing back the classic accessory? Well, we don't know how we would fit it into out everyday attire but if you're interested you can get inspired by Layali Eugenie. The actresses have been wearing beautiful, elegant, luxurious hats to their morning breakfast dates and their afternoon tea. Take a look at the 'fascinators' or hats seen on Ramadan 2018's most popular show Layali Eugenie.

Tags: Fashion 2018  Royal fashion  Ramadan 2018  Ramadan fashion  Ramadan series  Amina khalil  Carmen bsaibes   Hats  Accessories  Luxury  Classy fashion 


