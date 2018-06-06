June 06, 2018 02:59 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Layali Eugenie Has Us Royal Wedding Reminiscing with These Beautiful Hats and Headpieces
From The Royal Wedding to Ramadan series, we've seen hats or the fashion-fancy word for them 'fascinators' twice in a month. Is this the introduction to bringing back the classic accessory? Well, we don't know how we would fit it into out everyday attire but if you're interested you can get inspired by Layali Eugenie. The actresses have been wearing beautiful, elegant, luxurious hats to their morning breakfast dates and their afternoon tea. Take a look at the 'fascinators' or hats seen on Ramadan 2018's most popular show Layali Eugenie.
